What is a roguelike? Here are the top 5 examples of the genre

The roguelike they are in luck, since they have added great titles like Hades to their ranks, however, what does this term mean? In the following guide we will tell you all the details about this video game genre and we will leave you with the 5 best examples that stage it. Do not miss it!

What is a rogue-like?

The rogue-like They are a type of video game with certain characteristics that owes its name to the Rogue game. The main differentiating element is that the maps are generated automatically. random being each run, or tour, different. These types of games are designed as if they were a long-distance race in which with each attempt we will go a little further.

In this way, each attempt to navigate the map provides us with a series of elements that will allow us to advance a little further. Other random items like building or build that we make of our character having more powerful combinations than others, since we generally find enemies to face.

At the narrative level, there is usually a justification to start the levels, or dungeons, one after another and in each attempt we usually find new information that is added to the story. For example, in Hades, our goal would be to get out of the Underworld and until we get there, we add backstory time after time, interacting with characters and completing side quests as we go. In Dream Escaper we immerse ourselves in the world of dreams, waking up every time we fail an attempt and strengthening relationships with other characters in those passing moments. Thus, a goal is established that must be achieved little by little.





1. Hades

One of the most praised rogue-likes by critics and players alike is this Hades from Supergiant Games. In this one, we will put ourselves in the shoes of Zagreo and his attempt to escape from the Underworld. A title full of details, a sublime artistic section, a lot of variety and a large amount of secondary content, all plagued by Greek mythology.





2.Return

One of the first PS5 titles that has also been very well received. In Returnal we will immerse ourselves in Selene’s story and her need to survive on a planet that keeps changing time after time. With exciting combat, Returnal is a great option to get to know the genre.





3.Dead Cells

Dead Cells is a title that is halfway between rogue and metroidvania, but in its construction it maintains all the elements of the genre. In the skin of a walking corpse, our need to survive and discover the strange disease that seems to plague the kingdom, will force us, time after time, to bring order.





4.The Binding of Isaac

One of the best-known titles that launched the genre. The Binding of Isaac plunges us into a biblical (and somewhat satanic) journey to try to escape from our mother and the terrible basement full of strange creatures in which she has put us.





5.Darkest Dungeon

A trip lovecraftian it is the one we find in Darkest Dungeon and its sequel. In this title we will have to form our team and face a large series of creatures trying not to lose our sanity. In addition, all our actions are relevant, so management is essential to try to avoid all kinds of events that can make us lose our characters and fail the mission in a moment.