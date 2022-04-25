what is a super app and what does it offer

The platforms linked to the crypto ecosystem do not stop adding new business models to cover more of the market. Will they be able to make the jump to the next level?

The super apps they are a common concept in Asia, especially in countries like China, where this type of platform offers in its ecosystem numerous tools so that users do not have to leave them thanks to your offer multipurpose.

wechatwhich in September 2021 reported that it has a universe of 1.263 million users monthly assetsyes, it is the most emblematic case of this kind of digital “monster”.

Developed by Tencentwas released in 2011 and its initial goal was to be the WhatsApp of the Asian giantbut exceeded that goal. Currently the app offers among other functions:

Instant messaging and free calls

Access to various events through the same app

social media platform

Order an Uber-style car or food delivery

Online payment system with QR

The success of this proposal consolidated novel forms of interaction between the platforms and this new type of user, increasingly demanding and demanding solve all your needs from one place and in the shortest possible time.

In Latin America, the firm that is closest to the model proposed by WeChat is rappithe Colombian unicorn, which does not stop add new business units at a constant rate.

Thus, consumers of the platform created in 2015 by Simón Borrero, Sebastián Mejía and Felipe Villamarín can access different services: bank transactions, order food or supermarket products to use entertainment services.

Can the Argentine crypto sector have a super app?

In Argentina, according to the latest Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, the 15% of adult internet users own cryptocurrencies . This percentage is equivalent to almost 5 millions of people.

This figure supports the dizzying growth of the crypto sector in the country in these years, where platforms compete daily to provide the best possible service and attract the largest number of customers.

It should not be forgotten that thousands of savers use its services to access digital dollars to hedge against local currency risk, legally and without the quota of u$s200 monthly.

These applications, which in their genesis allowed to buy Bitcoin (BTC), over time were expanding its crypto offeringforeign exchange and incorporated token options and even they provide the possibility to invest these digital assets. But they didn’t stay there and went adding performancenes, among which are:

International prepaid cards with refunds (cashback) for consumption made

Pay of services

Psubtracts in pesos, delivering stable cryptocurrencies as collateral

What will be the Argentine crypto super app?

consulted by iProUP about the possibility that the cryptoactives is the cradle of the next Argentine super appManuel Beaudroit, CEO and co-founder of the wallet beautifuldescribes it as a “nice challenge”.

He points out that the dream of every application “is to be a super app”, but important challenges must be overcome. “Several issues need to be considered, such as the targeted market volume. And that is one of the main problems to solve, because the local crypto scene still doesn’t contain enough people that makes sense to accumulate all the products in a single app”, he analyzes.

For this universe of users to expand, it will be key for the strategies used by the different companies in the sector so that the Argentines join cryptocurrencies to your daily life -mainly as a payment method- be successful.

In this regard, there are different initiatives of “crypto weight“ circling the scene and, although they still have a long way to go to become popular, there are already some exchanges they have them listed.

There are also cases like LemonCashwhich is in full development of a MMORPG video game– called Lemon Odyssey – and launching non-fungible tokens (NFT) exclusive in Brazil for the interested community. In this way, the segment of entertainment and art could join the platform center and expand its offer.

In dialogue with iProUPfrom the firm they explain that they bet “very strongly on new products, a wave of tools that unite the traditional financial system with new potential blockchain technology“.

Due to the great use of digital currencies in the country, crypto wallets have many chances to become super apps

“These types of projects help continue feeding an ecosystem that is constantly nourished by new ideas to improve it”, they add.

Why the crypto sector could have its super app?

When referring to the advantages that the sector has to start the path to have a platform of this type, the CEO of beautiful highlights that “when driving financial transactionality, you have more possibilities to add to the platform sservice solutions above what is already being offered”.

But Beaudroit issues a warning: “It is important to emphasize the difference with other markets that are already used to this type of platform. There are cases of companies that tried to do something similar, failed and did not reach their destination.”

“It’s hard work create a product that scales with new functionalities, don’t be deformed and no corrupt the simplicity of the app so that users understand all the functions,” Beaudroit warns.

What will be the key for a super app to appear?

Technological companies oriented to the financial sector (fintechs) have different verticals, but that of digital wallets is the one that grew the most in Argentina: there are already more than 30 and they have around eight million usersaccording to the Argentine Chamber of Fintech.

In statements to iProUPJuan José Lanzarotti, an expert in fintechs and co-founder of Tirr, which provides financial tools to improve the economic situation of people, is optimistic that, in the future, the sector can count on a super app.

“Sooner rather than later we will see an application of this type among usbecause the technologies allow it”, predicts Lanzarotti, alluding to the application programming platforms (API) that allow connect systems from multiple companies (such as banks and fintech), microservices that offer small functions in a single app, and cloud hosting that guarantees scalability.

To justify his answer, the specialist adds that it is already a reality that apps have more and more data about their userswhich allows learn more about them and develop customized products.

Lanzarotti hopes that “we can see a super app in which several companies join forces. You have to break the old scheme in which each one was looking for secrecy and not sharing information.”

“Cooperation and joining forces is a key feature within the fintech sector. Of course, it is the task of all of us who are part of the ecosystem, to continue promoting it, “he warns.

Which country in Latin America already has a super crypto app?

The Brazilian exchange Bitfy It allows store and transfer major cryptocurrencies of the market thanks to its multifunctional digital wallet. But its blockchain technology platform also offers a number of solutions that facilitate other activities and with which it aims to form a community.

For experts, Mercado Pago is the Argentine application that has the best chance of becoming a superapp

They call themselves a super app for the convenience of using the wallet it provides as a digital account Y pdo everything with cryptocurrencies on any machine Sky collection network.

But many of his features -if not the totality- are present in local industry platformswhich leaves the door open as to whether this application model is in a position to land in Argentina.

Can digital wallets “primerear“ to crypto platforms?



In statements to iProUPIgnacio Carballo, director of the Fintech & Digital Banking Ecosystem of the UCA, remarks that “Amazon and Wechat are already super app because they provide you with all the digital services to make your life virtual“.

For crypto platforms to make the leap, they still have a long way to go. having to mention a company with potential to become a super appCarballo only leans towards Payment Market. Currently, for the expert, the crypto platforms are approaching the virtual wallet model.

“They will incorporate new verticals to your business modelalthough they are far from joining the select group made up of WeChat, Amazon and Rappi,” he says.

If the different projects to add cryptocurrencies to the daily life of Argentines are successful, maybe the arrivesgives of the super app crypto is not that far.