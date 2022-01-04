What is ADE, the Covid vaccine hoax that helps the virus

The theses of the no vaxes often exceed any interpretative capacity, or rather of imagination, since to continue to believe in certain theses you really need a good dose of imagination.

Billions of doses administered, including first, second, third and even fourth doses. But even in the face of the evidence, there are still those who question the safety of Covid vaccines. Positions that are increasingly difficult to understand, which in many cases exceed any interpretative capacity, or rather of imagination, given that to continue to believe in certain theses, a good dose of imagination is really needed.

This is the case of ADE, an acronym for Antibody-Dependent Enhancement, and the theories of antibody-dependent enhancement with Covid vaccines that continue to circulate in certain circles, apparently due to alleged statements made via Whatsapp. But what is ADE really? And how is it possible that there are still people who continue to believe certain hoaxes?

As stated, the ADE is the antibody-dependent enhancement, a phenomenon whereby the binding between a virus and non-neutralizing antibodies improves pathogen entry into host cells and sometimes even its replication. We were also talking about it here, when vaccines were not yet so widely used and in some circles they tried to discredit the opportunity offered by vaccination by fueling the fear of adverse events in order to terrorize people about vaccines.

Even then, with reference to Covid vaccines, no clinical studies reported any risk of ADE, and the experts cleared the field of possible misunderstandings, labeling it as “nonsense without sense“Those that referred to ADE.

Almost a year later (and billions of doses administered), no vaccinee has ever had ADE. On the other hand, if vaccines had really caused this syndrome, we would have had billions of vaccinated people with a more serious disease. Clearly, this is not happening, quite the contrary.

Vaccinated people are those protected from the disease and, on the contrary, most of the manifestations of serious Covid and deaths due to the disease unfortunately concern unvaccinated people. That, perhaps it should be remembered, more and more often they are the same ones who, following the infection, condemn themselves to a certain death, rejecting the idea of ​​having contracted the disease and the prospects of hospitalization and treatment.

“I do not think that in the recent history of humanity there have ever been events like these and perhaps we need to go back through the centuries, going back to the obscurantism of the Middle Ages, to remember such irrational self-destructive impulses – one of the doctors in the ward recently pointed out -. Facts that are difficult to understand but which somehow equal the percentages of convinced terrapiattisti, with the non-trivial difference the latter do not do direct damage to society“.