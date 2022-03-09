What is aerothermal energy, how much does its installation cost and why is it the energy of fashion?

The objective of aerothermics is have heating in winter, cooling in summer and hot water all year round in homes and businesses, reducing electricity and gas bills. It is a renewable and clean energy source.

Aerothermal energy extracts environmental energy contained in the air temperature, even when it is below zero, and transfers it to the room or to the running water, so that you have heating without problems. And it does it by the thermodynamic cycle that uses a compressed refrigerant gas at very low temperatures to extract heat from the outside air.

Advantages of aerothermal

This technology does not produce combustion since there is no boiler, so there is also no smoke or residue, and it is safer. The entire house can run exclusively on electricity, without the need to contract gas or fuel supplies. And it also provides air conditioning.

aerothermal guarantees hot water at low cost. Its installation is much simpler than with other non-renewable energies. In addition, its outputs can be combined to heat traditional radiators, underfloor heating, heat pumps, even radiant ceilings. It is heating with lower energy consumption.

What do you pay when you install aerothermal energy

In this case, you only pay for electricity consumption, which can be as little as 22% of the energy provided for a machine with a performance of 4.5 with energy class A+++, one of the most efficient.

Thanks to the low energy consumption compared to gas, diesel, fuel oil, propane, pellets…, it is already the energy solution in most office buildings, airports, cinemas, clinics… In addition, it is the ideal system to heat and cool medium-sized homes, they are not recommended for homes of less than 90 square meters, nor is it recommended in extremely cold places.

How much does aerothermal cost?

Aerothermics allows heating and cooling the house with clean energy.

From 8 thousand to 24 thousand euros. Although the initial outlay is high, the energy savings are considerable compared to conventional boilers. There are estimates of up to 70% savings on the electricity and gas bill, which allows the installation to be amortized between 5 and 12 years. Maintenance costs are very low and the installation does not require any periodic review.

According to the study “Heating and air conditioning consumption habits in Spanish homes in times of Covid” carried out by Junkers Bosch, more than 60% of Madrid households are unaware that air-water heat pumps are highly efficient equipment and represent significant energy savings and that The aerothermal system with a heat pump is one of the most complete equipments, supplying hot-cold air conditioning and domestic hot water.all in a single product.

There are already many new construction buildings that, thanks to the Technical building Code (CTE) incorporate air-water heat pumps as an integral system, or in areas without air conditioning needs to cover only hot water. And it is that, the study also shows how 4 out of 5 Madrid households would choose the heat pump to air-condition their home after being informed of how aerothermal can lead to real energy savings and the characteristics that make it the perfect solution to achieve the greatest comfort in any home.

What you do have to take into account

The use to which it will be put. When selecting the power of the heat pumpit must be clear if it has to cover 100% of the installation’s demand or if some other system is planned for demand peaks.

The greater the power of the heat pump installed, the greater the initial investment will be needed for the installation, but the annual heating consumption costs will be lower. In turn, there are more and more reforms that incorporate the heat pump for reforms of individual homes, in the same way that there are more and more homes that incorporate hybrid systems combining traditional fossil fuel heat generators with renewable energy source systems such as aerothermal energyIn this case, the initial cost of the installation will be lower and there will be shorter amortization times due to the fact that elements of the existing installation are used.

The installation of aerothermal energy requires some devices outside the house and another inside it.

Government support

On December 24, the Official State Gazette published Order TED/1446/2021, from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) with a line of aid for energy community pilot projects (CE Implementa program), endowed with 40 million, which will promote social innovation and citizen participation in renewable energies, energy efficiency or electric mobility.

The purpose is strengthen the support system for agents interested in the creation and development of energy communities, mainly citizens, SMEs and local entities, in order to contribute to a decarbonization fair and inclusive by promoting investment in green infrastructure and the participation of actors not traditionally involved in the energy sector.

Legal entities, public or private, that promote citizen participation in areas such as electrical and thermal renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility and demand management may benefit from the aid.