What is “aesthetic gynecology” and how touch-ups can be done without going through the operating room

A decade ago, when looking for a change of facial, body or intimate image, the usual thing was to resort to plastic surgery. Today, the advancement of medical technology has given free rein to alternatives that are increasingly far from the scalpel. GALAS, a non-invasive aesthetic medicine clinic in Barcelona, ​​specializes in the care, health and beauty of women without the need to undergo any surgical intervention.

At the head of GALAS are doctors Enriqueta Garijo and Alba Salas, two educated women with extensive experience in gynecology and body and facial aesthetic medicine, who have recently decided to join their efforts, professionalism and vocation to materialize them in this new clinic focused on facial and intimate beauty.

‘Non-invasive’ aesthetic medicine is possible thanks to technological advances

Enriqueta Garijo and Alba Salas, founders and doctors of the GALAS clinic, explain what the term “non-invasive” means within aesthetic medicine: “When it comes to combating the signs of aging or eliminating expression lines, there are two ways of do it within aesthetic clinics: with surgery or with non-invasive medicine”, they comment, emphasizing that “aesthetic medicine is an alternative to going through the operating room”, since ‘non-invasive’ means precisely that: safe, fast and efficient aesthetic treatments that avoid the intervention of the scalpel. “It is something that has been and is being possible thanks to technological advances,” they highlight.

Aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery: which is the most suitable?

The aesthetic gynecologists at GALAS comment that before undergoing a facial, body or intimate change, one must know the differences between the two practices, since they are two different tools that pursue the same objective: “While aesthetic medicine uses techniques of small interventionism and on an outpatient basis, cosmetic surgery uses practices of greater interventionism, normally with the passage through the operating room and even with hospital admission. The two techniques help the person to see themselves better, according to the doctors, but that “non-invasive aesthetic treatments do not require subsequent recovery time nor are there the risks that are usually associated with surgery.”

Likewise, the two founders of GALAS believe that aesthetics will increasingly move away from the scalpel when the recovery of appearance, repair and correction of the signs of aging can be done without invasions or aggressions, painlessly and without compromising physical health risk. They also add that “that is why it is so important to resort to a professional aesthetic clinic, with a qualified medical team, to avoid the famous aesthetic disasters and not harm our health.”

Behind GALAS: two enterprising women

She is a doctor and specialist in gynecology, aesthetic medicine, regenerative aesthetic medicine and assisted reproduction. Having completed extensive studies in health and beauty, including aesthetic, regenerative and anti-aging medicine, Dr. Enriqueta Garijo has more than 20 years of experience working in women’s health, both in the public and private spheres. and accumulates different professional awards in recent years. With the ambition of continuing to provide knowledge, technique and help more women to continue feeling beautiful, she has decided to open a specialized aesthetic clinic together with Dr. Alba Salas.

She is a doctor and specialist in gynecology and human reproduction, aesthetic medicine and regenerative aesthetic medicine. She completed specialized studies at the Complutense University of Madrid on aesthetic medicine, anti-aging, aesthetic, regenerative and functional gynecology, and women’s cosmetic surgery. Since the beginning of her career, she has attended a multitude of national and international seminars and courses to complete her training in regenerative gynecology and laser, and has worked in different reference centers in Barcelona and Madrid. Her vocation, effort and professionalism have encouraged her to start a new professional stage with Dr. Enriqueta Garijo.

GALAS, specialized in aesthetic gynecology

Aesthetic clinics usually offer facial and body rejuvenation treatments –fillers and facial lifts, thread lifts, hyaluronic acid, peelings…–, but there are also those that, in addition to offering these treatments, specialize in aesthetic gynecology. This is the case of the GALAS clinic, which is committed to treatments to restore or improve the appearance and functionality of the vaginal area, for simple aesthetics or because after stages such as childbirth or menopause they age and atrophy: “Thanks to medicine intimate, women can regain the appearance, sensitivity and functionality of their vaginal area, and regain security in their sexual relations”, and they comment that the ideal is to do it without surgery.

The advantages of aesthetic and regenerative gynecology without surgery

Gynecological health is becoming increasingly important among women, which is reflected in a constant and significant increase in the demand for aesthetic gynecology – up to more than 50% in recent years.

The GALAS doctors say that gynecological aesthetics solves both functional and aesthetic problems: “it promotes more satisfying sexual relations -since the gynecological laser tightens the vaginal wall-, prevents vaginal dryness, corrects the symmetry of the lips, solves the urinary incontinence…”, all this without having to undergo surgery, but with gynecological laser or hyaluronic acid.

However, in the aesthetic gynecology sector “all that glitters is not gold”, because the fight against taboos and stereotypes in the sector are still present. They explain that “currently these treatments go beyond the banal or superficial” adding that “they provide solutions in functional and morphological alterations”.

In short, doctors Salas and Garijo feel proud and motivated to continue working in women’s health and care, this time at the GALAS clinic. In addition, they send an important message: “there are many alternatives for the beauty of the face, body and intimacy, but what is truly important is that women feel good about themselves, with their health and their appearance, without taboos, without stereotypes, or interventions aggressive in the middle”. Because “feeling good is possible without having to go through the operating room”.

