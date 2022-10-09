What is agoraphobia? The disorder suffered by Zac Efron, Kim Basinger, Emma Stone and other Hollywood stars | People | Entertainment

Agoraphobia is the fear of places and situations that can cause panic, helplessness or shame. This disease is suffered by some celebrities who prefer to keep it quiet or not talk about it much, as is the case with Zac Efron, Kim Basinger, Emma Stone or other Hollywood stars.

The star of “High School Musical” revealed that he suffers from the disease and is afraid of crowds, stating that “people in large groups make me very agoraphobic. I just don’t go out,” to Men’s Health magazine.

Zac Efron’s Agoraphobia Disorder

The 34-year-old actor suffers from the disorder that consists of an irrational fear of being in places from which it is difficult to escape, outdoor or closed and very crowded spaces, wrote La Vanguardia.

This disease, despite the fact that there is a treatment, has no cure, which could explain why both the actor and other stars of film and television prefer to simply stay away from the public.

Efron is currently starring in the movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” streaming on Apple TV+.

On the other hand, Kim Basinger is another of the celebrities who at some point talked about her suffering from agoraphobia and assured that her daughter, Ireland, was her refuge in the most complicated moments. “She brought me out of my shell.”

The actress has suffered from the disease since she was a child and derived from agoraphobia, she was afraid that something would happen to her mother for which she felt that “she always had to be at home to save her”. She later reached the point where she “couldn’t leave the house” and as an adult the situation worsened because she “couldn’t go out to dinner nor could I have people in my house.”

Today, Basinger has years in therapy. “You live with a dry mouth all the time, you are very shaky, you are exhausted all the time. It’s like something completely shut down inside you and you have to relearn everything.”

Emma Stone also revealed that she suffers from agoraphobia after winning the Oscar for “La La Land”. The actress shared the mental health problems that have accompanied her since she was a child. “I suffered from acute anxiety from the ages of 8 to 11. He had panic attacks and some episodes of agoraphobia. I couldn’t be away from my mom,” she revealed. The actress claimed that she was helped by meditation and therapy.

On the other hand, Billy Bob Thornton told the BBC that he probably suffered from mild agoraphobia, since for years he had problems going outside and a “crippling fear” of public places.

In turn, one of the best known cases is that of Woody Allen, who also suffers from agoraphobia. The filmmaker spent years attending a psychoanalyst for treatment.

While, the veteran actress Sally Field and the star of “Home Alone”, MaCaulay Culkin, are also two of the artists who face the ravages of the disease. (AND)

