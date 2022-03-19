what is agreed with the IMF on cryptocurrencies

In recent days, a draft agreement that it was the issue that they would be about to sign the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and one of the clauses made “quite a noise” inside of local crypto community.

The word of specialists

Ignatius CarballoFintech & Digital Banking Ecosystem Director (UCA), explains to iProUP: “I do not see evil, nor nothing wrong if it works in the first two consequences, that is, money laundering and informality“.

“The only thing that seems to me highly debatable is ‘disintermediation’, since it is an unstoppable phenomenon in the world. I don’t think it’s about forcing her, but rather that we should take care of her and protect the already unstoppable ‘decentralization’“, highlights.

The expert explains that decentralization increases person-to-person (P2P) exchanges and increases risks, since everything is done outside the “protection” of the authorities. “I see it as a unstoppable phenomenon. No one could agree to seek to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies. That is why the blunt statement on networks caught my attention, “he highlights.

The position of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina

Rudolph AndragnesPresident of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, highlights iProUP what discourage the use of cryptocurrencies has no further foundation: “It’s like pretend to discourage the use of dollars to avoid laundering of assets. It makes no sense: cryptocurrencies should not be discouraged for that purpose, but rather have control in the spaces that are bought and sold.”

According to Andragnes, “keeping people away from Bitcoin is a mistake, the same one they commit when they take the user away from the dollar. It is aimed at wanting to strengthen weight, just by coercion, not because people want to have it.”

“It’s a monetary system that will prevail because the others is it so manipulated. When they say that it is to strengthen the current path of digital payments, it is a lie: both fintech and Bitcoin are means of payment”, he underlines.

The Argentine Santiago Siri, a local crypto reference and one of those responsible for the visit of the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterinto Argentina, affirms to iProUP that, if this clause is confirmed, the IMF would be confirming its weakness and the country would be showing the ignorance of their authorities.

“You can tell that what happened in El Salvador bothers them. They know that in the coming decades the dollar will lose its hegemony as a global reserve instrument,” he considers. In addition to this display of weakness, he remarks that Alberto Fernandez You have to know that crypto is becoming more important in the country’s GDP“.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador and one of the main promoters of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender

In this sense, the entrepreneur and creator of the UBI universal basic income system based on Ethereum refers to the fact that the sector grew considerably both in investments, ventures, developers and users in the last five years.

“I think it is a clear demonstration of the government ignorance according to the relevance of cryptocurrencies so that the country has a technological and financial leap of progress”, shoots.

More specialist postures

Diego Nunesa lawyer for Nunes y Asociados, points out to iProUP that “what the IMF thinks does not have a legal implication, because it does not have the power to dictate laws, despite its power of pressure. The decision depends on each government.” And he adds that cryptocurrencies have particular characteristics, which imply risks, but also opportunities against money laundering.

“Any operation carried out in cryptocurrencies has perfect traceability Regarding the intervening wallets, the complete route of the assets can be recreated. It can be a efficient instrument in the fight against money laundering of money instead of a facilitator,” he remarks.

Mariano Biocca, Executive Director of the Argentine Chamber of Fintech, points out to iProUP that it is true that fraud and scams were common throughout history, beyond digital currencies.

“It does not seem right to us to generalize and associate crypto with this type of practice. The blockchain and cryptocurrencies They are tools that have proven their worth. potential to develop superior solutions in the financial world“, he clarifies. The manager says that from the Chamber they work to generate increasingly complete frameworks, but also increasingly safer for users.

“We always offer regulators our expertise to create together a efficient and innovative ecosystem“, he concludes.

as confirmed iProUPthe crypto law project presented by the deputies Liliana Schwindt and Marcos Cleri (Front of All) will have a new version coming in the lower house.

The text, which was validated by several referents of the local crypto scene, does not aim to ban cryptocurrencies, but to propose a legal framework to protect users and investments, in which the National Securities Commission is the enforcement authority, leaving the AFIP and the Central Bank with monitoring functions.

The requirement of the Fund

The inclusion of this clause in the agreement is not the first signal from the IMF against digital currencies, since it considers that these assets are a mechanism for escape money from “unstable” countries.

In January, he demanded El Salvador stops recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender and warned that its adoption presented major risks to the stability and integrity of the financial system.

In October, called for market regulation and stressed that “it must be a priority on the global political agendaHe emphasized that cryptocurrencies pose “operational and financial integrity risks for providers and protection risks for cryptocurrency and DeFi investors.”

In January, he urged Salvadoran authorities “to limit the scope of the Bitcoin Law eliminating its status as legal tender“, after the norm was approved in September at the impulse of the president of the Central American nation, Nayib Bukele. He pointed out that “financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection, as well as possible fiscal contingencies” are put at risk.

It was not the only thing that set off IMF alerts: some directors also expressed their “concern about the risks associated with the issuance of Bitcoin-backed bonds“Such assessments were made by the agency after concluding the periodic review of El Salvador’s finances, known as Article IV.

The Fund also expressed its fears about stablecoins, that is, digital currencies that trade at par with assets such as the dollar. The position is a carbon copy of the one adopted by the US Treasury.

For the IMF, cryptocurrencies are a factor of financial destabilization

Indeed, the body qualified them as a key area of ​​concern and called countries to advance in regulationsin line with the analysis of the White House, which requested international cooperation to generate a uniform legal framework.

Although the IMF does not want to ban these assets, pretend that governments landine strong regulations to prevent its use from continuing to expand outside the state sphere. A almost impossible mission in Argentinawith an inflation that undermines the value of the peso month after month and a fenced forex market.