what is Alessandro Baricco’s disease and how is it treated

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that Alessandro Baricco suffers from?

“The Lmmc is the most frequent of myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes – reports the AIL website (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphomas and myelomas – and is a disease characterized by the increase of a specific population of white blood cells: monocytes”.

MORE INFORMATION

In other words, “chronic myeloid leukemia is a tumor caused by the uncontrolled multiplication of a type of bone marrow cell called a stem cell. The tumor transformation of the stem cell is due to an acquired genetic alteration, called the Philadelphia chromosome, which is characteristic of the disease – we also read on the website of the Hematological Clinic of Pavia – Chronic myeloid leukemia accounts for about 15% of leukemia cases e it is estimated that it affects around 1,150 people every year in Italy, males more often than females. The estimated incidence rate is 1-2 cases per year per 100,000 people. The median age at diagnosis is about 65 and only about 30% of patients are under the age of 60 at diagnosis. “

How to cure

The allogeneic transplant (by a donor, almost always a close family member, ed) of stem cells is the only treatment with curative potential, but in many cases – given the high age of the majority of patients – it is difficult to implement. . However, it is recommended in high-risk cases.

In high-risk cases not eligible for transplantation, azacitidine and, in proliferative cases, hydroxyurea can be used to check the white blood cell count.

In case of anemia, erythropoietin can be used in low-risk patients.