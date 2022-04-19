What is Alexa Drop In and how to activate it?

Drop In is an optional feature, so not all users have it enabled and many others don’t even know about it. With this function you can call other Echo devices inside your house or also outside it, like an acquaintance who lives on the other side of the world. It is especially useful since it frees your hands, because you will speak through the speaker without having to hold it, the main advantage of these devices.

When you start a conversation using Drop In, the indicator light on your Echo flashes green. So you automatically connect with your contact or between household devices, as if it were an intercom. Drop In allows two-way calls, but also have a group conversation with all household devices if you have an Amazon Household account. Next, we tell you how to activate it.

How to enable Drop In on mobile?

From the Alexa application on your mobile, you must click on the section Communication. Then click on the contacts option to select who can call you with Drop In to your devices in Allow Drop In. Finally they will be able to call you through other devices. To initiate a call from the mobile go to Communication and on the desired contact to tap on the device you want to call. If your device is not compatible, Drop In will simply not appear.