What is Amazon Echo Auto and how does it work

With Amazon Echo Auto it is possible to transform your car into a smart vehicle, in a simple and economical way, within everyone’s reach. These days you can take advantage of the offers of the Black Friday and buy Amazon Echo Auto with a 30% discount.

Amazon Echo Auto: what it is and how it works

This is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which in this case also fits into the car. Yes, it can really go anywhere, and it is not one of the usual modern infotainment systems that we find today on the latest generation cars: Amazon Echo Auto can completely transform your car in a modern and smart car.

But how is it done? It’s a practical device of small dimensions to be hooked to the dashboard of the car, with a practical support. There are microphones inside, the electronics to manage them and the Bluetooth chip that allows you to connect the device to your smartphone. Obviously, to work Amazon Echo Auto requires an Internet connection, which is provided by the connected mobile phone, via the Amazon app. The ‘box’ then, after receiving and processing the commands, sends them to Amazon and is then able to reproduce the response using the speakers.

The benefits of having Alexa in your car

Echo Auto is a special model of the Echo smart speaker, which has been specially made for use in the car. In this way the now very famous Amazon Alexa voice assistant it can also be installed on older cars, obviously without any cutting-edge technological system.

It is much more than a car stereo: By controlling Echo Auto from the Alexa App, you can listen to all streaming content from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, or radio stations from all over the world with TuneIn. You can choose the music directly with your voice, find out what the weather will be and how much traffic is on your way, add items to the to-do list, set a reminder and much more.

Amazon’s super offer on Echo Auto

For the entire period of Black Friday, until November 26, it is possible on Amazon take advantage of the unmissable promotional offer which allows you to buy Echo Auto for only 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, with great savings.

