What is Amber Heard’s heritage? All the money spent and earned by Johnny Depp’s ex

Amber Heard is known by the public at home both for her career, but also and above all for being the ex of Johnny Depp, with whom she is having a very stormy divorce. He recently told the audience at home how much he earns and the figure is frightening. Here’s what we know.

How much does Amber Heard make?

In recent times, there has been a lot of talk about the case of divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, actress of Magic Mike XXL And The Cleveland Show. It is known that there was an intense legal fight between the two, in which they accused each other of Domestic violence: she claimed to have been beaten and psychologically abused by the actor and, in contrast, Johnny Depp claimed to have been the subject of both physical and moral violence.

In addition to this we also see the divorce practices active, requested by her. In this context, it seems that the actress’s earnings were shared in order to obtain the maintenance by the interpreter of Jack Sparrow. In this regard, it was recorded that in total Amber Heard has a net gain of approx 9 million dollars, of which:

10 thousand dollars of rent ;

; 10 thousand dollars for keeping pets , lawyers And agents ;

, And ; $ 3,000 a month for health care ;

; 2 thousand dollars for dinners out ;

; 10 thousand dollars for utilities , including holidays And regalia varies ;

, And ; 10 thousand dollars of unexpected expenses, but enter the account in advance.

Basically, they consider themselves roughly 45 thousand dollars a month of expenses, to then reach a total of about 9 million dollars a year. Everything was presented, as mentioned above, in order to obtain the maintenance by Johnny Depp. Apparently the woman is well on her way to getting it, as the numbers seem to be in her favor.

Indeed, the actor manages to perceive about 400 million dollars year and this is definitely sufficient to activate the obligation to pay the maintenance. However, the lawsuits are still ongoing.

