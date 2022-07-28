What is American manicure and how can you do it at home

The nails they are a part of the ‘beauty look’ as important as makeup, skin care or haircut. Although ‘maxi’ designs have prevailed in recent years, sobriety is back thanks to the rise of american manicure.

This new trend is a variant of the iconic French manicure and to do it, practically the same products. The difference lies in the shades and the order in which these enamels are applied.

While the French manicure usually has a pink base with a white tip, the American manicure maintains the pink hue, but the edge of the nail is usually beige or ‘nude’. “You have to paint the edge with a neutral or beige enamel, in this way there will not be a very marked line at the end and the appearance will be very subtle,” says the home beauty company GoingBeauty.

“The American Manicure it’s like french manicurebut with softer toned colors versus bright pink and white,” she explained via Instagram. Tom Bachicka famous manicurist who has worked with celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Lily Aldridge, Selena Gomez, hailee steinfeld either Camila Hair. Another fundamental difference is the design of the nails in terms of their shape. The French manicure is characterized by its rounded cut, but the American has a squarer silhouette and modern.

How you can do American manicure at home

American nails aspire to become the manicure of the summer but, luckily, it is very easy to get this design at home. The first step is to remove all traces of paint that may be. The ideal is to use a nail polish remover without acetone, since this compound damages the nails, like the one that sells Sephora (8.99 euros).

Sephora Very Mild Solvent

Sephora acetone-free nail polish remover.SEPHORA

To achieve this fashionable manicure, you have to give your nails a square or straight shape, either with the help of a file, scissors or nail clippers. In addition, you will achieve a more professional result if prepare the cuticles with an orange stick and apply a specific moisturizer for the area.

Once the cuticles are hydrated, it’s time to apply the nail polish. The first thing to apply is a hardening base and Kiko (before 4.99 euros, now 2.49 euros) there is one at a very good price.

Kiko nail strengthening base

Kiko nail hardening base.KIKO

With the nails already prepared, a straight line should be painted on the tip of the nail with a beige. When it has dried, a layer of pink paint is applied covering the first line. You can choose Le Vernis of chanell (28 euros) in shades White White Y Daydream to complete the design.

Le Vernis de Chanel

Le Vernis de Chanel nail polish in Blanc White tone.chanel

Le Vernis de Chanel enamel in Daydream tone.chanel

Finish the manicure with a protective base coat which will make the design last longer without retouching. “Thanks to the ‘top coat’ we get a perfect manicure in the finish that we like best: gloss or matte”, recommends Lola Barcelona (15 euros) through its website.

Lola Barcelona Top Coat nail treatment

Lola Barcelona nail treatment.LOLA BARCELONA

Variants of the American manicure

Although the American manicure is characterized by its combination of pink and ‘nude’ tones, there are other more striking variants. Using the original version as a base, it is possible to add fancy colors and decorations.

If you want to be the most original, diamonds will become a necessary product in your dressing table. With a special glue you can elevate your manicure by adding ‘strass’, an ideal option for party looks. If you are not very skilled, a layer of clear glitter polish will also be a good investment.

Bright colors have also crept into the American manicure. On Instagram you can find a design that includes blue flowers, but the possibilities are endless. The most daring can change the white line of the tip for another tone, either striking or soft.

Likewise, Tom Bachick recommends adapting the american manicure to the time of year. In this sense, the nail expert advises replacing the white stripe on the tip with earth tones such as brown and camel for the arrival of autumn 2022.