What is Amnesiac about, the film that reached the top 5 of Netflix days after its premiere | action thriller

The movie Amnesic premiered in Netflix on October 12 and is already in the top 5 of the most watched in Argentina on the streaming platform. It is fourth, behind Out of the law, The curse of Bridge Hollow Y The luckiest girl in the worldand above Charlie’s Angels.

It is an action thriller directed by Sam Macaroninbased on a script by the writer Van B Nguyen and starring Josh Duhamel, Nick Nolte, Abby Cornish, Barbara of Regil Y omar chaparro.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/5cd7McrH-buQgiLVC

Tells the story of John Cain (Duhamel), a man who, after waking up in a hospital in Mexico with no memory of his past, must face the dangerous leader of a cartel, and “fight to find the truth, and fast”, describes the official synopsis of the film , which lasts for an hour and 20 minutes.

As he tries to remember his identity, a woman named Anna (Cornish) introduces herself as his wife and a man named Eddie (Chaparro) claims to be her friend. Faced with uncertainty and mistrust, John contacts Ethan (Nolte), the head of a DEA team.

Most viewed on Netflix

Out of the law It premiered in 2019 but was added to the Netflix catalog on October 13. It is the most watched on Netflix Argentina. “A rookie cop inadvertently captures footage of a murder at the hands of two corrupt colleagues. Now, everyone is looking for the video and loyalties are tested,” reads the official synopsis.



The curse of Bridge Hollow It premiered on October 14 and is in the 2nd position of the most watched on Netflix Argentina. Starring Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Y Priah Fergusontells the story of a father who hates Halloween and ends up helping his daughter save the town when a mischievous spirit brings the decorations to life and unleashes chaos, according to the official synopsis.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/8NumN8W8-buQgiLVC

The luckiest girl in the world , available on Netflix since October 7, is at number 3 on the streaming platform. It’s a movie based on the novel. Luckyest Girl Alive written by Jessica Knoll in 2015. It stars Mila Kunis who plays Ani, a New Yorker who seems to have it all, but when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of the tragedy that happened when she was a teenager, she is forced to confront a sinister past that could bring her down. his life.

Charlie's Angels premiered in 2019 and was added to the catalog on October 15. Quickly, it was positioned among the most watched, occupying position 5 in Argentina. It is a remake of the historical film. As Charles Townsend's agency expands, a new recruit teams up with two Angels to stop their enemies from getting hold of a novel device. It is starred by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska Y Patrick Stewart.

