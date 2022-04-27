What is an indie video game? These 5 examples are the best of the genre

For a few days, we have been reviewing some of the terms that define video game genres: from Metroidvania to Walking Simulator, today we have to talk about the indies. Keep in mind that, contrary to what happens with these two examples, I will not be able to tell you anything about how they are played, but how they are created.

And it is that, more than encompassing a genre, treating something indie has to do with their particular way of being produced and developed, in addition to other factors. Today we are going to see what makes them so special, as well as what are the best examples that you can try.

What is an indie video game?

As I was already anticipating you, to say that a game is indie It has nothing to do with how you play. Yes, it is true that there are some genres that are seen more in this type of production (such as walking simulators, 2D platforms or roguelikes), but an RPG, shooter or strategy game can be indies.

When we talk about an indie game, we are not referring to how it is played, but how it is created. At first, indie was strictly that video game made by small studios (or of a person even) and with a limited budget that, in addition, did not have a great distributor behind it. This marks a huge contrast to the triple A video game, the big blockbusters that fill the news. Of course, today, many large publishers (such as 505 Games) also publish indie games, although their development usually continues without interference from these large companies.

On the other hand, you should also remember that the terms indie and independent are synonyms. And, well, now that you know what an indie is, do you want to immerse yourself fully in their world? We are going to talk about the best titles that this scene has given us.

Top 5 Indie Games You Should Try

Hades





In recent years, one of the games that has given the most talk within the indies is Hades, which made its way as one of the best video games of all 2020. It’s a roguelite in which you play Zagreo, son of Hades who wants to escape from the underworld.

Your path will be randomly generated and you will have to choose your weapons well, learn all possible tricks and be very effective with the way you combine your powerups. Every time you die, yes, you will have to return to the beginning, although you will do so by retaining some of the power that you gain. On top of that, the game’s story is one of its strengths. If you like the cool charactersyou are going to have a great time meeting all the Greek gods of Hades.

elysium disk





If you are a fan of RPGs, Disco Elysium is a game you cannot miss. With a very, very original tone and a very deep role-playing system, this is another breakout indie we’ve seen in recent years. Play as a more than questionable detective and solve many mysteries, including your own hangover. Its own developers say so: “Be a hero or a disastrous human being“.

Light blue





Celeste is one of the best rated platforms of the last decade. In an exciting story about mental health, acceptance and self-improvement, you will have to face great challenges that will require your reflexes and skills. If you want something that is in the middle point Between a good story and arcade gameplay, Celeste might be what you’re looking for.

stardew valley





Do you want to relax and live a quiet life on a farm? Stardew Valley is your game. This is one of those titles where you can spend anywhere from 10 to 300 hours, it all depends on what you want. You will be able to create your farm, meet the neighbors of the town and much more. In addition, on PC it has a huge modding community that will ensure that you never lack content.

The Beginner’s Guide





The videogame more experimental of all those on the list. It falls into the genre of walking simulators (in fact, it’s from the same creator as The Stanley Parable), but it takes a very abstract approach. In this one, you’re going to have to wander through the remains of small video game projects by an unknown author to get to know him through his work. It might sound a bit weird, but I promise you, if you like experimental stories, The Beginner’s Guide is one of the best video games you can try.