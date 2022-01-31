what is and how does the reimbursement of costs for sustainable mobility work?

The Revenue Agency has published the new rules for accessing the Mobility Bonus 2022 tax credit due to those who in the final months of 2020 purchased products or services for electric mobility.

The bonus, of maximum 750 eurosis a tax credit that can only be used in the tax return, usable no later than the tax period 2022. Furthermore, the credit is available up to depletion of fundsequal to 5 million euros.

How does the 2022 mobility bonus work?

First of all, the bonus can only be requested by those who have purchased electric scooters, bicycles, electric bicycles, public transport passes and electric or sustainable mobility services, including sharingin the period between 1st August 2020 and 31st December 2020.

It is therefore not a scooter bonus, or a bike bonus: the credit, in addition to being valid only in the tax return and not through a refund by bank transfer, can also be requested by those who have purchased bus or train passes!

But be careful: at the same time as the purchase, it is necessary to have scrapped an M1 category car.

There will be one month to apply for the bonus, from 13 April to 13 May The amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested through the website of the Revenue Agency must be indicated.

If the maximum amount obtainable is 750 euros, the precise amount of the credit will be calculated on the basis of the ratio between the amount of allocated resources, therefore 5 million euros for the year 2020, and the total amount of eligible expenses. indicated in the individual instances. In the event that the total amount of eligible expenses is lower than the overall spending limit, the percentage will be equal to 100%.