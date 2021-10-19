What is and what does Binance, the new Lazio jersey sponsor

The world of football and the world of cryptocurrencies are increasingly intertwined. After the partnership of Socios With the’Inter and that of Rome with Zytara Labs (with the Digitalbits brand on the shirt), Lazio has signed an agreement with Binance for the sponsorship of the game uniform.

These are not the only agreements of this type, considering for example all the partnerships of Italian clubs with Socios for the launch of their own Fan Token, or agreements Milan-BitMEX And Juventus-Bitget for the sleeve sponsor.

What is Binance – What the company is about

A trend that has taken hold, and that the club chaired by Claudio Lotito has confirmed with the new agreement. But what is Binance? What does the company do? Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform founded in 2017. As of May 2021, it is the world’s largest digital asset exchange in terms of trading volume.

The founder of the company is called Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ”, a Chinese developer who previously founded Fusion System and was part of the Blockchain.com team. Initially, Binance’s headquarters were located in China, but was later moved out of the country due to increased restrictions on cryptocurrencies.

Despite its founding only four years ago, Binance has quickly become an industry-leading platform. Its business is not limited to being an exchange, but Binance is also a wallet of cryptocurrencies, a service of trading, an academy of training, a foundation of charity and a provider of its own cryptocurrency (Binance Coin), a token that can be used to pay for the platform’s services, thus obtaining a discount and an additional investment opportunity.

What is Binance – The exchange

Looking above all at the exchange side – the one that allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies -, unlike many other competitors who base their activity on the exchange of money in cryptocurrencies and vice versa, Binance focuses in particular on the exchange between crypto and crypto.

This choice allows the exchange to change many aspects of its operations compared to its direct rivals, and is anything but a limit for the growth of the company. Over time, Binance has gradually expanded its service offering to allow users to do more things directly on its site.

For example – explains the site cryptocurrency.it – today on Binance it is possible to:

training on cryptocurrencies,

speculative trading,

store coins,

discover interesting startups.

The startup founders themselves can capitalize on their projects by creating cryptocurrencies for interested investors and offering them on Binance (a process known as an ICO).

The same exchange sometimes decides to reward some particularly deserving startups by including them in its incubation program, in which great technological support and the necessary funds are offered to get the project off the ground.

Now the landing in the world of Italian football, with investments that could reach 30 million euros thanks to the three-year agreement with Lazio. A move that marks even more clearly the path of the crypto world towards that of the ball.