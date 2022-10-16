What is Anne Hathaway’s “Always the Same Day” about?

“Always the same day”, Anne Hathaway’s film about love and missed opportunities, | Photo: Instagram.

Cinema and love stories are the perfect combination for hopeless romantics because through Seventh Art they delight, sigh and cry. This is achieved as a story unfolds and the work of the actors. And today in Soy Carmín we talk about a feature film that has what it takes and that is why it is a blow to the heart.

Is about “Always the same day”, film by Anne Hathaway that talks about love and missed opportunities. From the outset, the 39-year-old actress falls in love with her performance as happens in practically all of her projects; she is not for nothing she is winner of the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG.

Talent

In this film – in English called “One day”-, the American actress captivates in a sweet and gradual way with her character from Emma Moreleya working-class young woman in her twenties who lacks confidence, security and is somewhat shy.

She transmits this through her actions towards herself and the people close to her. Among these stands out her platonic love (or maybe not so much) Dexterwho is played by the English actor Jim Sturgess, 44, who also excels in music and therefore had the leading role in the film “Across the Universe”.

Unlike Emma, ​​Dexter is outgoing and overconfident; In addition, his social circle is privileged and this has allowed him to be an irresponsible and rebellious boy. This makes be like the yin yang; in a certain way, they complement her because she guides him so that he is not lost, while he encourages and motivates her so that she is able to see her full potential.

From friendship to…

The truth is that the friendship of these characters occurs unexpectedly, and the reality is that behind it there is a great love that lasts and prolong before the comings and goings of life. In fact, Emma and Dexter meet on July 15, 1988 on Saint Suituno’s day and for 15 years they are friends, living ups and downs.

That is why the critics expose that “Always the same day” talks about the love that can be given in different ways, but above all it emphasizes the opportunities let go because sometimes these are the ones that have the most impact on life.

Therefore, an important message of the film, which premiered in Mexico on January 6, 2012, is the importance of live each day and appreciate what you have and those who are with one, since no one has bought life. For this and more reasons, you should not miss this film that you will surely love and will see again.







