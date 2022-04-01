What is aphasia, the disease that forced Bruce Willis to retire from the stage

The announcement by the family of Bruce Willis left everyone breathless. The actor has in fact decided to retire from the film scene to address a health problem: theaphasia.

The diagnosis came some time ago and forced Bruce Willis to make this drastic decision, as this condition represents a impediment to acting. But let’s see better what it is.

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a fairly recently identified disease that, however, affects more people than one might imagine. Suffice it to say that in Italy more than are affected 150 thousand.

This condition manifests itself with a ‘speech impairment, in which the subject has obvious problems in understanding and formulating sentences and words. Obviously, however, there are milder forms or others much more serious that can be associated with other problems.

Aphasia is therefore due to the compromise of certain cortical areas used precisely for communication and al language both verbal and non-verbal. But among the factors that can determine it can be a brain tumor, a stroke, dementia or a head injury. However, Bruce’s family did not investigate this aspect or the degree of severity of the actor’s disease.

In any case, it is certain that all the relatives and friends of the actor will do everything to help him in this delicate moment, in the hope that the situation can improve. In fact, there seems to be a way to solve this problem.

Can aphasia be cured?

Well yes, even if this disease directly affects our brain, it is possible to heal by following a very specific and long path.

Aphasia can in fact be cured, or otherwise improved, with the help of a speech therapistthrough numerous sessions aimed at restoring those neuronal connections that have been compromised.

Today we cannot yet know if Bruce Willis will be able to cope with this condition and if he will ever return to acting in films as he once did. However, his family and friends of him are ready to support him and do everything to make him feel good, even if the aphasia does not subside.

