What is backseating: a problem for streamers on Twitch and YouTube

Although the categories of IRL, Just Chatting, Music or Sports have grown a lot in popularity on Twitch, in general the purple platform is a place where most of the creators they play video games.

Something like this happens on YouTube too, although on this platform there are many more videos from another area than from the gaming. Regardless of this, the fact that the streamers playing video games is common and, furthermore, something that audiences really like.

However, if the game has a story or a plot to follow, the creators face a difficult problem to solve: the backseating, or what could be a literal translation, co-pilot that helps you in everything.

This term refers to all the users who use the Twitch or YouTube chat to give advice on how to play, where to go or what to do on a boss or on a screen to pass it. Obviously, without the streamer have asked.

This not only causes problems in the chat, but the user leaves banned (as long as he streamer not want to receive such advice) and causes discomfort in the community of the creator.

With games like Elden Ringthis trend has increased a lot, especially because there are players who put more hours into it than the streamer and then they go to the channel to do spoilers or give advice, which ruins the whole experience.

xokas, for example, is another case that has suffered on some occasion backseating playing to terrarium, Well, there are users who have passed the title years ago and know how to make progress.

However, it is something that happens in general, even with titles on-line What League of Legends or VALORANT; The mere fact of being in a higher rank makes many chat users say how to play the streamerswhich is also considered backseating.

What solution does the backseating?

Neither Twitch nor YouTube offer tools as such against backseatingalthough on the purple platform the streamers what they usually do is put subscribers modewhere there are usually fewer toxic users, so to speak.

In addition, what usually happens is that the user who tells something about the game, spoils or says how to play constantly, he usually drops a remainedso you lose the ability to read the chat and interact with it, but little else.

That’s how he is backseatinga practice that, unfortunately, seems to be increasing on Twitch and YouTube and has been seen for many years on social networks, and hopefully it will disappear in all communities.