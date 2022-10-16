What is Barbie about? Everything we know about Greta Gerwig’s movie with Margot Robbie

After The Great Lego Adventure (96%) and the endless Transformers sequels (57%), plus seasons of documentaries like The Toys That Made UsIt’s hard to believe that Barbie, one of the world’s most famous toys, hasn’t had a huge presence on the big screen. Of course, the doll has had many adventures in movies and animated series, but these have only reached streaming, regular television or home video formats. Finally, thanks to the joint work of director Greta Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach, she will hit theaters in style, with a live-action adaptation that continues to generate news.

Mattel Films announced in July 2019, just in the year that marked its 60th anniversary, that together with Warner Bros. it will be in charge of bringing the famous doll to the big screen with a live-action story. At that time, only Gerwig and Baumbach had been confirmed as writers of this curious adaptation that has generated many expectations and comments. After some time passed, it was confirmed that the director of Little Women (94%) would be in charge of the project, of which at the time it was also revealed that the actress Margot Robbie would give life to the titular character.

Ryan Gosling will play Ken, the doll that emerged as Barbie’s counterpart and was introduced two years after the doll. Thus, the duo made up of Robbie and Gosling has gained the attention of locals and strangers from the very announcement to each time that photos of both have been found while filming the production outdoors. The colorful outfits attract a lot of attention, but what can most with the public’s curiosity is to know how the director will do and what kind of story is proposed in the film.

Robbie also appears as a producer of the film since she does it through her company LuckyChap Entertainment, while Mattel Films and HeyDay Films are in charge of producing the film that will be distributed by Warner Bros. This will be the best opportunity to see the potential of the film. popular doll in other media; Barbie is not just anything, nor is it just a famous doll: it is in fact Mattel’s most popular toy line and more than a billion dolls have been sold, which has also brought great profits to the company in a way that they have not achieved their other properties.

One of the main details of the film is that, as everyone knows, Barbie begins as a product that seeks to reach girls and continues to do so with its new releases. Although it has become more and more widespread, and there are even collector’s editions that clearly do not have girls as their target, it is largely a brand that is associated with children. So, will your film be a story that only seeks to reach that audience? We would think not, but this is a great time to go back to a declaration of margot robbie a fashionwhere he talks about the legacy of the doll and the focus of the tape:

It comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections, but with that comes a lot of exciting ways to approach it. People usually listen to “Barbie” and think, “I know what that movie is going to be like,” and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they go, “Oh, well, maybe not.”

Before Greta Gerwig, there were Amy Schumer and Diablo Cody, the screenwriter who won the Oscar for Juno

It is clear to us that to take Barbie to the movies, the best screenwriters were being sought. As Robbie said at the time, it’s easy for many to mock or think they know what the movie will be like until they hear the name of who will write and direct it. In this case, many are giving the benefit of the doubt to the production due to those linked to the project, but it is possible that very few remember that attempts have been made to transfer the title character to the cinema for several years without success. It was in 2019 that Robbie took the reins and arrived with Gerwig and Baumbach, but before they got involved it was screenwriter Diablo Cody who was in charge of rewriting a script by Jenny Bicks, writer of Sex and the City, in 2014 At that time the story was from Sony according to what was reported by the magazine W. Then, in 2016, Amy Schumer was in charge of the project with a new screenwriter, but she said at the time that she had dropped out to work on a movie that she herself was going to star in. She later admitted that there were creative differences with the studio and that’s why she stepped aside; she came close to playing the character as well as being the co-writer.

His cast is incredible and there will be surprises

At least in terms of names, the Barbie movie has a cast that could work as a magnet to attract viewers to theaters. The fact of having the protagonists of films such as I, Tonya (96%), The Scandal (79%), La La Land: A Love Story (92%) and Diary of a Passion (52%) is already enough to win the curiosity of many. However, the production also has the presence of Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera and Ncuti Gatwa according to New York Times. but the tabloid The Sun went further to report that we should expect appearances from other personalities like Dua Lipa.

It is said that he has the best script ever written.

In an interview with the magazine GQ, Simu Liu He said that he came to the film, not only because of his audition, but it was the insistence of his agent that caught his attention since he had no idea that this film was being made with Greta Gerwig, so he also did not know any details in around the project. There he said that his agent spoke of the film as something very special and even dared to say that it was the only script on which he would bet his career:

He literally said this word for word. He said, “If I could bet my career on one script, it’s the Barbie script.” I really think you should.

Simu Liu’s agent’s hunch was what brought the actor closer to this adaptation, and every time he’s been asked about it, he’s often described the film as “crazy” and “completely unique.” Each time it is reconfirmed that what Gerwig and Baumbach are doing will be something unexpected and great.

the premiere date

The first live-action Barbie movie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 if the studio’s plans continue to go ahead intact.

