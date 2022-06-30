What is behind the massive cancellation of flights in the United States?

BOGOTA.- More than 550 flights were canceled and almost 2,400 were delayed yesterday in the United States due to the lack of personnel in airlines and airports in the face of high tourist demand after the lifting of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

According to the portal FlightAwareon Wednesday 567 flights were canceled in the country, figures in line with the 500 cancellations on Tuesday, the 800 on Monday and 1,500 throughout the weekend, and the trend may worsen ahead of the national holiday of July 4, Independence Day.

Over the weekend of Memorial Weekend, which falls on May 29 and is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season, some 2,800 cancellations have already been recorded.

Major airlines including American, Delta, JetBlue and United have announced cuts to their routes this summerand according to a letter sent this week by the employer, Airlines for America (A4A), to the Department of Transportation, the offer of flights between June and August has been reduced by 15%.

The main problem has been the lack of airline staff, especially pilots, who have denounced long working hours once the restrictions due to Covid-19 were lifted and demand an improvement in conditions, especially in salary compensation and protections.

Delta pilots, some 13,900, announced for today a campaign of demonstrations throughout the country in protest of the prolonged negotiations of their new contracts, which have not been updated since 2016, they said in a statement.

The president of one of the Airline Pilots Association units related to Delta, Jason Ambrosiexpressed concern about the interruptions in flights around July 4 and warned that a “perfect storm” is forming.

Ambrosi explained in the note that the demand has returned, that pilots are making a “record” of overtime and even so, passengers are “being left behind and their plans are ruined”, but the airline’s management still does not stir their problems at the negotiating table.

Delta is now allowing customers to change their trips around July 4 at no additional cost in anticipation of more cancellations and delays.

A4A also highlighted in its letter that the air traffic control it has also been a factor in a third of recent cancellations, noting that understaffing at some Federal Aviation Administration facilities is “disrupting flows up and down the East Coast.”