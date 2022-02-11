What is behind the “mysterious buzz” that afflicts the inhabitants of Halifax (but not everyone warns) – Corriere.it

The noise heard by the inhabitants of the English town is making the residents spend sleepless nights. Complaints on the Facebook page: “Cause anxiety, insomnia and fear of going crazy”

A mysterious and very low noise has been haunting day and night, for just under two years, the town of Halifax, 80,000 inhabitants, in West Yorkshire. It might seem like a local news story. Instead, it is an international mystery. Not everyone hears it, but there are not a few who hear the sound: a Facebook group gathers about 300 users who say they hear the “buzz”, “the Hum», With a low frequency, which causes« anxiety, insomnia, despair, headache, general tension, fear of going crazy ». “At night I can’t sleep and I cry,” she says Sue Dollarda Halifax resident at Bbc, which raised attention to the case (without – however – much of its mysteries having been clarified). “Once you’ve heard it … you can’t hear it no more.”

The first to make her discomfort public, creating a Facebook page (here) was a resident of Bradshaw, a suburb of the city where cases of people who hear “The Hum”. Yvonne Connard, 50, first heard the “buzz” a year and a half ago, in the middle of the night. For a month you have been thinking about suffering from tinnitus or tinnitus, that is, acoustic perceptions without stimulus. Then she realized that if she moved away from the house the noise decreased (while inside her her home was louder) and during the car rides there were areas where she could hear and areas where she found her silence. She turned on and off all the appliances, the boiler, the water purifier. “I spent hours with my ears glued to the wall and the floor,” she tells the press, “I was afraid of going crazy.” Neither her husband nor her child felt anything.

In full torment, then, Connard opened the Facebook page: three hundred promptly joined. Residents occasionally publish acoustic measurements (and the hum seems to reach 30-40 decibels, although unnoticed by many others in the same place) and to describe the quality they speak of “Washing machine noise”, “Vacuum cleaner on”or more simply of “Hum”. One of the most active members of the group, Gemma Redford, says that “it’s like hearing a car approaching but never coming.” A great relief for Yvonne Connard, and for everyone in the area who realized they weren’t crazy. But no one yet knows where the “buzz” comes from, nor who is responsible for it. The local administration – bombarded with requests from citizens – promises that “we will continue to investigate”. The area councilor Jenny Lynn indicates “three possible sources of this noise” identified by the administration. But no one explains which ones, and the afflicted by The Hum are collecting signatures for a letter to Boris Johnson.