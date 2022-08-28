What is behind the ‘simple’ dress worn by Piqué’s girlfriend? | Lifestyle

Sarah Gonzalez

Clara Chía Marti was seen with the soccer player at a wedding and her look divided opinions

It seems that after their separation Gerard Piqué is determined to move on with his life, and proof of this is that he recently attended a wedding in the company of his new partner, Clara Chia Marti.

A magazine published photos of Shakira’s ex and her companion arriving at the wedding of Albert Pedret and Anna Tormo, which sparked much criticism on the Internet because many considered that the woman was very “informal” for the occasion.

And it is that at first glance it seems to be a very simple dress – with a flowing silhouette and pastel colors – but the reality is that It is a design of the legendary fashion firm, Missoni.

The Italian house is known for its bohemian aesthetic, with handcrafted textiles and geometric prints. Vanessa Hudgens, Cate Blanchett, Michele Obama and Leighton Meester are some celebrities who have worn Missoni looks.

According to some media, the garment Clara Chía wore costs approximately 800 dollarsalthough as it is an exclusive piece there are no more details of its price in the online store.

It should also be noted that, at the event, Piqué himself was more relaxed than usual, in a navy blue suit and no tie, so the wedding dress code was probably more flexible than imagined.

It is said that the new couple met in a bar and Piqué was immediately struck by the young woman from 23 years. Of course, the topic of infidelity to his wife remains controversial, especially for the ever-loyal fans of Shakira.