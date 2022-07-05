What is being pansexual and how is it different from bisexuality?

Those who define themselves as pansexual do not base their attraction on gender identities or sexualities. That is, they are only attracted to the other person’s way of being, the interior is what matters most to them. As part of the celebration of Pride month in Mexico, the daughter of actor and presenter Raúl Araiza recognized herself as pansexual, which has aroused interest in recent days for knowing what this term means. “I understand that I have been everything, that gender does not exist, it is just a body that we use to experience this experience called life, that the only origin of our being is universal love. Souls we are and souls we love!” Camila wrote in a post on her social networks. In the following image the actor Raúl Araiza with his daughter Camila.

According to Colombia Diversa, a leading organization defending the rights of Lgbtiq+ people in Colombia, in this case both men and women have affective, intimate and sexual relationships with other people. no matter your gender, sex assigned at birth (male or female), gender identity, sexual orientation, or sex roles. This includes intersex or transgender, move away from the conceptions between the masculine and the feminine: They may like genderfluid or non-binary people, for example. “Love goes beyond gender and pansexual people deserve safe spaces to live and enjoy their sexual orientation,” the organization published on its social networks.