What is being pansexual and how is it different from bisexuality?
Those who define themselves as pansexual do not base their attraction on gender identities or sexualities. That is, they are only attracted to the other person’s way of being, the interior is what matters most to them.
As part of the celebration of Pride month in Mexico, the daughter of actor and presenter Raúl Araiza recognized herself as pansexual, which has aroused interest in recent days for knowing what this term means.
“I understand that I have been everything, that gender does not exist, it is just a body that we use to experience this experience called life, that the only origin of our being is universal love. Souls we are and souls
we love!” Camila wrote in a post on her social networks.
According to Colombia Diversa, a leading organization defending the rights of Lgbtiq+ people in Colombia, in this case both men and women have affective, intimate and sexual relationships with other people. no matter your gender, sex assigned at birth (male or female), gender identity, sexual orientation, or sex roles.
This includes intersex or transgender, move away from the conceptions between the masculine and the feminine: They may like genderfluid or non-binary people, for example.
“Love goes beyond gender and pansexual people deserve safe spaces to live and enjoy their sexual orientation,” the organization published on its social networks.
To better understand what pansexuality is, Fauds, the NGO that brings together family and friends of Lgbti people in the country, shared the following explanation: “He is a person who experiences sexual, romantic, physical and/or spiritual attraction for members of all gender identities/expressions.”
How is it different from bisexuality?
That in this case the person has emotional, intimate and sexual relationships with men and women, instead pansexuality encompasses not only these two sexes, but also the different genders. That is, they differ in the form and number of genders they are attracted to.
On the other hand, pansexual has the prefix “pan”, which in Greek means “all”; while bisexual has the prefix “bi”, which means “two”.
In the world, Several celebrities have come out as pansexual. Some of them are Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Cara Delevingne and Sia.
May 24 is the day on which pansexual visibility is celebrated, a date on which commemorate and exalt those who identify with this sexual orientation.
