What is Bell’s palsy? Illness suffered by Angelina Jolie after her divorce

A few years ago, Angelina Jolie confessed that he suffered Bell’s palsy due to her divorce from Brad Pitt, with whom she had five children, and the harassment of the media for said episode of her life.

The 46-year-old actress was able to overcome the aforementioned condition thanks to acupuncture, which also taught her to pay more attention to her health.

“Sometimes in families, women put themselves last, until it shows up in their own health,” she told Vanity Fair magazine in 2017.

What is Bell’s palsy suffered by Angelina Jolie?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bell’s palsy either Facial paralysis It is a disorder of the facial nerve or seventh cranial nerve, which causes a loss of the ability to contract some muscles of the face and leads to characteristic symptoms.

It is easily recognized by causing muscle atony on the affected side and exaggerated contraction on the healthy side. The causes can be congenital, traumatic, tumoral, inflammatory or idiopathic.

Symptoms of facial paralysis

Sudden onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face, which can occur over hours to days

Facial drooping and difficulty making facial expressions.

drooling

Pain around the jaw or behind the ear on the affected side

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Decreased ability to sense taste

Changes in the amount of tears and saliva

The WHO explains that the paralysis can appear as a result of a viral infection, a hematoma or a localized inflammation in the course of the nerve or without a known cause.

In the case of Angelina JolieBell’s palsy was due to the stress caused by her divorce from Brad Pitt, although she also mentioned: “I couldn’t tell if it was because of menopause.”