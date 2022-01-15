what is best to eat? Here is the truth

Let’s see together what is recommended to eat if we have a fever to help our body to heal.

In this time of year it happens that we find ourselves fighting a fever, but when it happens very often we do not know what is best to eat, so as not to tire our body, indeed to help it.

So let’s try to understand together what are the best meals we can have and what other actions we can do.

Very often, in fact, among the various symptoms that accompany fever there is also lack of appetite, obviously for any doubt or greater clarification, also to understand why you have a fever and what he advises you to do, ask your doctor.

Fever: what is recommended to eat?

But let’s start by saying that first of all we have to try to introduce liquids into our body, but we do it with small sips.

READ ALSO -> Doc 2-in your hands: Why did they make Lorenzo die? Here is the truth

Also pAs far as nutrition is concerned, it is better to have small meals, even close in time, also because if our stomach is empty for a long time we could have a sense of nausea.

We choose, of course, light foods and above all that are easy to digest, but with the right amount of calories, to be able to fight the disease that caused the fever from within.

READ ALSO -> Localized adiposity? Here’s how you can treat it

And what can I eat for breakfast? An orange is highly recommended, even in the form of juice if we don’t want to eat it, because it has many vitamins and is really good for us, or we can eat rusks with excellent honey.

As for lunch, we can opt for a plate of pasta, or white rice, or vegetables, perhaps our favorites boiled or steamed with a raw dressing.

And what about the evening? We can eat an excellent soup but let’s try not to eat it and go straight to sleep so that digestion ends its course.

We can then also eat cooked apples, and rusks if we really can’t eat much.

But always remember that for any doubt or help we can call our doctor who will indicate the best solution to follow in order to heal in the best possible way!