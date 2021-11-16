what is Bianca Gascoigne’s disease

The adopted daughter of Paul Gascoigne, Bianca Gascoigne, at “Dancing with the stars” talked about her body dysmorphic disorder: this is what it is and how it can be treated

How is it possible that a beautiful girl like Bianca Gascoigne, adopted daughter of former footballer Paul Gascoigne, who is a model by trade, see herself ugly and can’t stand her image in the mirror? It is not a whim, but, as she explained herself during an episode of Dancing with the Stars, it is the fault of a disease: the dysmorphophobia.

For Bianca Gascoigne somatoform disease –

During the broadcast, in the clip that is broadcast before the performance on the dance floor, Bianca Gascoigne, who is paired with the expert dancer Simone De Pasquale, explained in tears: “Even if people tell me I’m beautiful and sexy I don’t see myself that way. I see myself ugly. I suffer from dysmorphophobia, I have problems with my body image “. Then she added: “I don’t think I’m pretty, I don’t like my body, my figure. I’ve seen some doctors and I’m working on them ”.

Particularly his problem is weight related: “Even if I lost weight I would not see myself beautiful anyway. I can’t see myself the way others see me when they tell me I’m beautiful. Maybe I will appreciate my body when I become a mother, because then my body would have done something good and beautiful ”. After the exhibition Bianca then added that she wanted to share her problem to help other people who have the same disorder to overcome the fear of talking about it and therefore to find a way to cure themselves.

What is dysmorphophobia and how is it treated?

Dysmorphophobia or body dysmorphic disorder is a psychiatric disorder that falls within the scope of obsessive compulsive disorder and it consists in an excessive concern for one or more physical defects which are however seen only by the person concerned, while for the other people who look at him from the outside this defect does not exist or is really minimal. For example, a person may be obsessed with their nose or the shape of their mouth and think they make it ugly, when in reality it is perfectly normal.

The concern can concern the skin, hair, eyes or any other detail, in the case of Bianca Gascoigne the obsession is that of physical shape and weight, in particular. There are people who resort to Cosmetic Surgery to correct these defects practically invisible to other people or there are those who hide behind oversized dresses, wear heavy make-up or become completely asocial, they only go out at night or they don’t go out at all and lock themselves up in total social isolation.

This disorder can manifest itself in different phases of life, but the periods most at risk are those in which the body changes, therefore theadolescence and between 45 and 50, when they begin to see each other the first signs of aging. It can happen to both women and men, even if there is a slightly higher risk of this disorder among women. One is needed to treat dysmorphophobia both drug and behavioral therapy. Antidepressants such as fluvoxamine and chloripramine may be needed. Unfortunately, relapse rates after recovery are high.