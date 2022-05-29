Entertainment

What is bichectomy? the surgery that Ricky Martin underwent to look amazing at 50

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old is one of the most acclaimed artists today and most followed on social networks, both for his work and for his beauty. Currently the interpreter of ‘Fire at night, snow by day’ accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

For them, Ricky Martin She constantly shares her best photos of poses, looks, trips, previews of her work, fragments of her video clips, and family moments with her partner Jwan Yosef and their four children Valentino, Mateo, Renn and little Lucía.

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira demonstrates how to wear a tight minidress at 45

2 mins ago

this is the real journalist in which the protagonist of the Netflix series is inspired

3 mins ago

Sofía Vergara: the luxurious mansion worth more than 20 million dollars – People – Culture

13 mins ago

10 series that you should not miss if you love the damn Peaky Blinders

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button