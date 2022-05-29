What is bichectomy? the surgery that Ricky Martin underwent to look amazing at 50

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old is one of the most acclaimed artists today and most followed on social networks, both for his work and for his beauty. Currently the interpreter of ‘Fire at night, snow by day’ accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

For them, Ricky Martin She constantly shares her best photos of poses, looks, trips, previews of her work, fragments of her video clips, and family moments with her partner Jwan Yosef and their four children Valentino, Mateo, Renn and little Lucía.

Related news

The truth is Ricky Martin He looks prettier as the years go by, but the singer accompanies his natural beauty with aesthetic treatments and surgeries. One of the last times she went through the operating room was to have a bichectomy, something very common among celebrities.

The before and after of Ricky Martin. Source: twitter @ShowmundialShow

The bichectomy that was done Ricky Martin It consists of refining the cheeks and accentuating the cheekbones and works only on the face area. It is very important to see if the person has a long or round appearance to see what can be improved. In addition to slimming the artist’s face, it made it more stylized.

Ricky Martin today. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Another benefit that Ricky Martin with the bichectomy was that by having a trained body, this treatment helped him to have a more defined appearance to look incredible as time goes by, that is why the five decades suit the singer perfectly.