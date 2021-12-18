What is Bitcoin? Do you really know what you are investing in?

In this article we will analyze trying to go beyond mere graphical analysis by taking into consideration the intrinsic value of the financial instrument and analyzing the various models that try to describe the trend in the price of the crypto. BTC.

The one shown in the figure above is nothing more than a representative graph of the trend of adoption rate medium in innovative projects before becoming established trends. If we consider that in England only 6% of investors hold one or more crypto assets and we apply this figure to the typical graph of the adoption rate, we easily realize that the vast majority of investors have not yet considered investing in this at all. sector. Those of you who hold a crypto today can in all respects consider yourself a Early Adopters tending to the fascia Early Majority.

Bitcoin is therefore a tool that is still little known and accessible to traditional lenders. This can also be understood just by comparing the capitalization of the entire crypto market to that of the stock market bluechips. The entire decentralized market capitalization does not exceed the market capitalization of the renowned Apple company (NASDAQ :).

The growth prospects are therefore still exponentials. For this reason, most crypto investors use a chart logarithmic to understand the price trend.

For an observer outside this sector, it is absurd to think that return expectations are still so high. Anyone who does not know this universe in detail is led to think in terms of financial bubbles because they are used to it. On Bitcoin the “bubble” should have burst 3 times already and I do not know of any asset that returns to break the all-time highs and is still considered a bubble and therefore: why persist in thinking about it?

On Bitcoin there are no bubbles, there is a cycle. This cycle is called Halving and is a purely algorithmic cycle that makes the BTC currency a rare and deflationary currency.

In the crypto universe it is therefore fundamental don’t be superficial. It is necessary to leave out the metaphysical thoughts and reason in mathematical terms by acting pragmatically. The “normal” financial perceptions are completely distorted and an accurate investor should have some kind of switch button behind their head to change their mentality whenever they switch from the traditional market to the cryptocurrency market.

This is the only way to safely invest in this market, buy at reasonable prices and liquidate the position at the best possible price.

Have you ever wondered why in this market only those with financial training on the traditional market can earn exorbitant figures medium low? Often the supporters of this new world do not know what a stock is, nor do they know how to “think about the stock market”. How come?

The reason lies in the fact that those who approach the crypto world for the first time do so randomly and with operational mechanisms that if applied a year ago on the stock and bond markets would have led to a drain on capital.

This, however, not in the crypto world. By buying BTC in the pre-bubble highs 2013, 2017 and 2021, “hodlando”, now at least the capital would have increased tenfold. If bubble assets all behave like this, I would just want to invest in them.

A close friend of mine in 2017 made the “mistake” of buying a BTC at 19K dollars by investing 19 thousand dollars. Not even the time to spend a week that his investment was worth half the time. With no stop loss and no financial knowledge, he decided to consider the lost investment, leaving it on the back burner. Now it has 60 thousand euros in portfolio. If he had tried to think in this way about stocks considered much safer, such as, for example, bank stocks, now he would have really drained the capital (just think of any Italian banking action). This because?

Because a stock IS NOT COMPARABLE to a cryptocurrency asset. They are rulers by completely different mechanisms.

But why does a careless investor with low risk aversion make money and a shrewd trader doesn’t? Because unconsciously the novice investor approaches the crypto world correctly.

To understand the reason for this statement, we need to ask ourselves: “what is the true value of a cryptoasset?”

There are various models to describe the trend of Bitcoin: Stock To Flow, the model ofHash Rate, the Rate of Adoption or through the Simulation of Monetcarlo (the least reliable).

Without going into the mathematical models in detail, it is enough for now to know that these models have perfectly described the historical trend of BTC and predict a price of 100K dollars. The Stock To Flow model, for example, provides for the achievement of the level of $ 1 million with the close of the next Halving cycle which should arrive around 2025.

For this reason, all crypto fanatics give themselves those values ​​as their target price and while screaming “ to the moon ”, just as many crypto skeptics find this reasoning groundless based on their experience of traditional markets.

So it is clear that the most profitable way to “think crypto” is mathematical.

Can it really happen when predicted by these models? As absurd as it may seem to even think so, it can actually happen but it is not certain that it will happen.

In fact, there are no less significant negative aspects behind the most famous cryptocurrency in the world. First among all the distribution economic of tokens.

About 94% of the BTCs in circulation are in the hands of less than 220 000 wallets. Considering that the number of wallets that a person can create is potentially infinite, this worries a lot. These individuals not only have assets such that they can control entire nations, but they also have the power to bring down the price of BTC. In fact, although Bitcoin is an asset different from the others, its price is still partly dominated by the typical mechanism of supply and demand.

Even if wondering who is behind Bitcoin is useless because it would be an end in itself, wondering why he remained anonymous is legitimate.

Is he really such a benefactor who wanted to give the world such efficient technology just to improve the economic system linked to the world of finance and payments? The infamous Satoshi Nakamoto (or association that is) will never want to spend a BTC in the course of his life?

While most crypto investors prefer to overlook the answer, I personally think it’s actually a bit of the focus.

That is, the creation of new BTCs with each Halving cycle is halved. The disbursement of new BTCs will soon become negligible. What will happen at that point?

Let’s say that it is not such a minor doubt.

The world of the “grown-ups”, however, seems to give a damn lately. The creation of theETF of Bitcoin’s ProShares, the mass adoption of NFT’s and the communication from the CEO of Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 to call his company HALF.

For this reason I think that the crypto landscape should make the effort to detach itself from Bitcoin to safeguard all the efforts spent in building an autonomous and decentralized financial ecosystem.

However, this is practically impossible because to date, the only way to transfer important sums from fiat to the crypto world is to go through Bitcoin because it is technically the only currency capable of absorbing substantial conversions.

If a big player wants to invest in cryptocurrencies other than BTC, he must still switch to BTC because there is not enough liquidity in other cryptoassets or FIAT.

To conclude, Bitcoin is a digital asset that revolves around its own rules and different from those that govern the traditional market. There is no supervisory authority or even less objective regulations governing its economic structure.

It is therefore no wonder that traders and investors born and raised with a different way of doing finance get nervous when they hear the word Bitcoin. “Regulated finance is full of scams, let alone in the cryptocurrency world.”

The truth is that the crypto sector has regulation and, incredible as it is, in some ways, it works more than is commonly known. The regulation governing the blockchain is the mathematics, not the bureaucracy.

The algorithms monitor the correct functioning of this innovative economic system.

By this, we don’t mean that the crypto world is free from financial scams. Out of 100 ICOs, probably 90 are scams and, in addition, hacking is the order of the day.

I mean that a decentralized system like that of the blockchain is a system worth investing in money, time and energy. Anyone who criticizes this way of doing finance should therefore ask themselves: “Do you think it took only 10 years to get the modern financial system?” Of course not! The financial history of a country has centuries of development and an infinity of problems that have been solved over time.

The truth is that this way of doing is not suitable for any modern economic power.