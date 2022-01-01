what is blocking the negotiations with the Pif fund

The Pif fund could return to come forward for the purchase of Inter, but on Zhang’s part there are problems to be solved

While in Los Angeles the negotiation between Daniel Straus And Steven Zhang for the sale of Inter, with a commercial value of one billion euros, the Pif fund remains on the stage. An interest born a few months ago, but which does not seem destined to materialize, with all due respect to the Nerazzurri fans.

Zhang he continues to argue that he does not want to sell Inter: it is not his intentions, much less those of the family of Chinese entrepreneurs. Yet it must be borne in mind that the long-term project could receive not a few economic difficulties, which they would bring Marotta having to deprive themselves of precious pieces every summer. For now everything has turned in favor of the Nerazzurri manager, because the sales of Lukaku And Hakimi have not depleted the technical yield of the rose, as well as not having been able to enrich the roses respectively by Chelsea And Paris Saint-Germain.

A rose that risks changing

If then Dzeko And Dumfries they allowed Inzaghi to perform better, at the moment, than it has done Antonio Conte last season, there remains the doubt related to what could happen in the coming months: other big names to be sold in the summer would mean continuing to risk with fate, not knowing how the squad could be rebuilt in view of next season.

For this reason, Zhang continues to need loans that can come from the international market, to support his sporting intentions. At the same time, however, the stadium project continues to grow on the scenario: after the approval of the project, both Inter Milan and Milan could benefit from it, with Zhang that, in the case of cutting the ribbons, would have a good number of additional revenues linked to a property structure that would not demand rent costs, but the possibility of building a more prosperous budget.

Uefa regulations block Pif

In any case, in this equation, Pif would end up being excluded regardless: the fund, before buying Newcastle, approached the possibility of starting a negotiation with Inter, moreover by Uefa regulations two companies with the same owner and in the same cups cannot exist (same situation as Lazio And Salerno, for example, until last summer). To get around this situation, the Pif fund would have to decide to pay the deal, but attribute the ownership to a different legal person. A complex situation, but not for this reason to be excluded a priori.

The scenario remains open, but it must be borne in mind that economic relations from Saudi Arabia and China they are not optimal, which could push Suning to look at the proposal with a more satisfied eye Daniel Straus, a subject that offering the same figures would not represent a government that, according to what the Emirates are trying to achieve, aims to create a total network around football, a sport that the Chinese government has instead decided, after many investments, to abandon . With all due respect to Inter.