What is Blush Draping?

From Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid, through Lily Collins, There isn’t a celebrity who hasn’t opted for “blush draping”. A new TikTok trend that consists of sculpting our face to the maximum and marking the facial angles with color to achieve a more flattering and youthful effect.





This new trend uses blush as the main product to contour the face. It has to be applied in the area of ​​the temples and in the upper part of the cheekbones. It has appeared in order to highlight the most striking features of our face, achieving a greater dimension in the applied parts, at the same time as a fresh and youthful face.





STEP BY STEP OF “BLUSH DRAPING”





It’s about a very simple procedure. And what you can achieve by following just a few simple steps.





The most important thing is to prepare our face with our favorite moisturizer. Then apply the makeup base or BB Cream that we use daily and that is suitable for our skin type. Choose how you want to apply your blush. Liquid, stick or powder? Also, make sure you choose the tone you want for each occasion. We recommend that you opt for a more neutral and natural tone during the day and a more daring one for the night. Time to apply it. Use the temple area and cheekbones as a reference. In addition, apply it also in the area of ​​the forehead, the tip of the nose and the chin. And then, blend it with the help of a brush and your quintessential “beauty blenders”.





And ready! In four easy steps, five if you want to use a makeup fixer, you can get a fresh and youthful look.





RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS





Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow.

This is the star cream blush that Ester Expósito has used at the Toronto Festival and the actresses Marta Etura, Kira Miró and Cayetana Guillén at the San Sebastián Festival, ideal to be radiant on the most important nights.

















ModCon Liquid by KVD Beauty.

ModCon’s ultra-lightweight, long-wearing liquid gel blush delivers a fresh, modern glow. A radiant, hydrated and colored complexion that lasts all day thanks to its revolutionary vegan formula.

















Clinique Cheek Pop Pearl.

Its soft and silky formula stays intact and blends perfectly, leaving the skin radiant for 10 hours. There are four shades available to use alone or in combination.

















Blue Me Pearl Blush by Kiko Milano.

It is special because its vegan formula has been enriched with recovered oak extract; Presented in a beautiful multi-tone pearl format that combines harmoniously and three vibrant colors.

















Germaine de Capuccini Brick Red Powder Blush.

Indispensable to structure the face and achieve a good face effect. A veil of pure and evanescent color.

