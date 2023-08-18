What is body dysmorphia, what disease does Megan Fox suffer from?

(CNN) — Actress Megan Fox, the star of the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover and long considered a sex symbol, has announced that she is one of the 5 million to 10 million people in the United States affected by body dysmorphia.

Fox said in a video interview with Sports Illustrated, “I never see myself the way other people see me. There’s never been a time in my life when I’ve loved my body, ever.” No.” “When I was younger, it was a kind of obsession: ‘But I must look like this.’ And why I learned about my body at such a young age, I’m not sure.”

A typical symptom of body dysmorphia is the discrepancy between how a person sees themselves and how others see them. Also known as body dysmorphic disorder, according to the American Psychological Association, it is “characterized by an excessive preoccupation with an imaginary defect in physical appearance or an apparent preoccupation with a minor physical abnormality.”

How people actually look – or how attractive they are – usually has nothing to do with it.

“For example, if this person had a highly visible scar or other physically noticeable disfigurement, we might not talk about it,” says Ramani Durvasula, a California-based clinical psychologist and author. Would have stayed.”

“The person worries, almost obsessively, even about a small physical feature. It could be a small blemish, a small bump on the nose, slightly misaligned teeth, the shape of something, but it is something other people notice. Would not be worth giving.” Added. “It’s never good enough…and it basically takes over their lives.”

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, about 2% of the world’s population suffers from body dysmorphia, and the disorder affects men and women almost equally. Symptoms usually appear during adolescence, when the body begins to undergo drastic changes.

There is a subtype of body dysmorphia: muscle dysmorphia, which mostly affects males, is characterized by a preoccupation with the belief that one’s own body is not thin or muscular enough, often regardless of how muscular the person is. Going to do.

Here’s what it’s like to live with body dysmorphia and how you can get help.

What is not body dysmorphia?

According to Durvasula and Ann Kearney-Cook, Cincinnati-based psychologists who specialize in eating and body image disorders, body dysmorphia is often mistaken for an eating disorder, but it is not because of some differences.

People with eating disorders are concerned about distortions in the way they perceive their size or weight, Durvasula said. “The person is engaging in[disordered eating]behaviors, as well as what we call compensatory behaviors, which could be periods of not eating, over-exercising, use of diuretics or laxatives, those kinds of things.”

However, according to experts, body dysmorphia often focuses on a real or imaginary trait.

causes of body dysmorphia

There is no single cause of body dysmorphia, but there are factors that contribute to it.

“Body dysmorphia is in the same family of disorders as obsessive-compulsive disorder,” Durvasula says. “The only genetic evidence we see is that if a person has a first-degree relative (parent or sibling) with OCD, they may be at higher risk of developing body dysmorphia.”

Researchers suggest that the brains of some people with body dysmorphia may have “abnormalities in the processing of visual information when examining their faces,” according to a 2010 study.

Body ugliness sometimes occurs alongside anxiety. If someone is worried about certain things because of anxiety, a symptom of the body can be another thing to focus on, Durvasula said.

Durvasula explains, “Social media hasn’t helped at all. There is too much social comparison of how other people look. Too many people are spreading fake images.” “In adolescence, that form of evaluation — physical appearance, fitting in and all that — is going to be much more pronounced.”

Having family members who evaluate, validate, or love themselves or others based on appearance can also play a role, she said.

“This leaves the individual highly sensitive to imperfections in their appearance,” Kearney-Cook said. “And it’s often that somewhere inside, whether it’s a tough childhood or something, they feel like ‘I’m not good enough. I’m not attractive.’ And then they display it on their bodies.”

A perfectionist mindset intensifies this vision, he added.

living with body dysmorphia

The effects of body dysmorphia can spill over into all aspects of life – social, work and financial – especially if the disorder worsens over time without treatment.

Durvasula explains, “Because they are so obsessed with the feeling that they have a physical problem, they invest a lot of time and money in aesthetic medical treatments, aesthetic dental treatments, dermatological treatments and even surgical treatments. “

People with body dysmorphia also engage in “checking” behaviors, Durvasula said, which can include spending a lot of time looking in the mirror and taking and evaluating countless selfies.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, looking in the mirror can reduce fears about how you look or help you see whether a perceived flaw is still there or has worsened. . They believe the trait is abnormal or unattractive. Body dysmorphia was originally described as “imaginary disfigurement syndrome,” said Kearney-Cook.

People with this disorder may also find solace in asking others if they see a flaw, a quality they see as good, or if there is something wrong or different about that quality.

According to experts, people with body dysmorphia may isolate themselves due to shame or spend too much time worrying about how they will look. By constantly demanding protection, they may even end up losing their social support, says Durvasula.

Spending so much time analyzing their attendance may cause them to be late for work or miss their schoolwork. Some people put themselves or their families in debt by purchasing cosmetic products or procedures, putting themselves at financial risk, and sometimes doing so in secret for fear of what will happen if people find out.

One Kearney-Cook patient was so obsessed with her nose that she always kept looking in the mirror while driving. While doing so, the car hitting a tree was an alarm bell for the patient, which led to treatment and eventually some improvement, he said.

body dysmorphia treatment

Body dysmorphia has no cure and is a “difficult clinical disorder” to treat because “it’s a very resistant pattern to change,” explains Durvasula. But there are also some effective treatments.

One of the favorites of many experts is cognitive-behavioral therapy. It is believed that a person’s distortions or thoughts drive this behavior, so therapists work on the person’s distortions and go from there, Durvasula said. Since body dysmorphia is in the same category as obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD treatments such as “exposure and response prevention” may also be helpful in managing body dysmorphia. In a safe environment, this therapy exposes people to situations that trigger their obsessions or compulsions and requires them to choose not to respond with compulsive behaviors.

Durvasula explains that upon undergoing such treatment, a person with body dysmorphia is unable to look much in the mirror or take selfies. “They really have to tolerate the discomfort of not engaging in the control behavior. But this needs to be complemented by cognitive-behavioral work.”

A history of trauma will also require trauma-informed therapy, involving a mental health professional who will recognize how the individual’s trauma may be the root cause of the body’s impairment.

“Some therapy can also be very educational, about the images we see of the world and how unrealistic they are,” Durvasula explains.

According to Kearney-Cook, researchers have also studied brain chemicals, such as serotonin, that cause body dysmorphia, so antidepressants known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, may also be helpful in treatment.

If you can’t find a mental health professional who specializes in body dysmorphia, try working with someone who has experience with OCD or eating disorders, Durvasula said.