What is body shaming? Danna Paola and other celebrities victims of this practice

“The media made me body shaming many years,” he denounced. Danna Paola through her Twitter account, after she discovered that a magazine focused on emphasizing her body more than her work.

In the pages of the publication it is read: “The actress and singer Danna Paola debuts a new figure and showed it off”, which was criticized by the artist, who clarified: “I am not premiering a new figure, I did not do the photo shoot to show it off “.

What is body shaming?

body shaming translates into Spanish to embarrass someone for their body, especially women, either because they look overweight or thin; that is, because they do not meet the “beauty standards” imposed by society.

Although unfortunately no one is exempt from suffering body shamingThose who are most exposed are the famous, since they are public figures.

Many of the actresses and singers are criticized on social networks and some media for how their body looks, either because -according to critics- they are overweight or too thin; because they have stretch marks, cellulite or facial imperfections.

Due to these attacks, many artists have spoken out about it and the best way to do so has been to accept themselves as they are and show their “imperfections” that make them unique.

Celebrities victims of body shaming

Danna Paola

Recently Danna Paola expressed her weariness for suffering body shaming by the media.

“In all the interviews I try to turn it around and not emphasize the changes in my body, because it has never been an easy subject for me and even more so when the media made me body shaming many years,” he wrote a few days ago on his Twitter account.

Twitter @dannapaola

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is another of the celebrities who has been a victim of body shaming; To attack him, the singer participated in the campaign of a swimsuit brand that, according to the famous, “celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally and give themselves the grace they deserve.”

Instagram @selenagomez

Camila Hair

Some time ago, some photographs of Camila Cabello in a bikini were leaked, in which she did not look and flat abdomen, but a normal body, for which she was harshly criticized.

Given the unpleasant words that were said about her body, the singer published a video in which she stressed that she is not at war with her body, since she is grateful to him.

“I reminded myself that being at war with your body is old fashioned. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat,” she said after suffering. body shaming.