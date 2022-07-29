What is Brad Pitt’s single life like: between nights out, some conquests and a millionaire investment

After his mediatic and lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has finally begun a new stage in his life. Sources close to the actor revealed that The Hollywood star has gone out to have fun again and they point out that she enjoys several of her great passions.

the actor of Bullet train He is just as happy outside as inside the workplace. According to the magazine People, the performer immerses himself in a variety of creative activities and spends time with friends. “He has a great group of artist friends in Los Angeles that he hangs out with. And he is dating, but he is not in a serious relationship, ”said a source close to the American media, regarding Brad’s occasional conquests on those nights of enjoyment. .

Referring to the current bond with his six children, Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, the same informant pointed out: “Brad has dinner with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles. Since the children are older now, they have their own life and friends, but have a very good relationship with them”.

Brad Pitt is hanging out with friends and enjoying being single De Longhi

Secondly, it was reported that the Oscar winner is committed to continuing to support more than attractive film projects with his company Plan B, and he also has fun forming parts of films in which humor and action predominate. “Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet train”, a friend commented. “It is a great project for him after the pandemic. The filming schedule was intense and challenging. He feels very happy with the film”.

Bullet train arrives in theaters next Thursday, August 4, and features performances by Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Zazie Beetz, directed by David Leitch.

Brad Pit wears a skirt as he arrives at the German premiere of the movie Bullet Train Goff Photos/The Grosby Group

After some statements were revealed in July where Pitt hinted that he was leaving acting, the actor had to go out to clarify his statements. “ It seems that it was interpreted like this, as a declaration of retirement. But that’s not what I meant. What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. But in no case is it a withdrawal ”.

“At my age, I’ve made enough mistakes. And hopefully I accumulated enough experience of what I did right, what I did wrong. Now I have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom. I go from movie to movieand the last thing I did defines what I’m going to do next,” Pitt said.

Brad Pitt acquired a new property whose main characteristic is that it is very old, from 1918

The actor has also made headlines in recent days for his expensive acquisition of a house in California that is valued at tens of millions of dollars. This is the property called DL James House or Gamble House. Interestingly, what stood out was that Pitt will not live in the place, since he acquired it to promote tourism within it, since they are facilities that people can visit and even stay to learn about the history .

The building, located on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands and built in 1918, it cost the artist 40 million dollars. The design was in charge of the architect Charles Sumner Green, very famous in the 20th century, so thanks to the talent with which he made it, it was acquired in 1999 by the Searock company, linked to the Chicago businessman Richie and his wife, Sharon. .

The room of The Gamble House

Pitt’s goal with this property is historic preservation. “The mission of The Gamble House is to inspire the public’s appreciation and understanding of architecture as fine art through the example of it.the most complete and best preserved work of American Arts and Crafts architects Charles and Henry Greene”, can be read on its website.