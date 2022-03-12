What is browser isolation for and how it improves security

When a browser session ends, everything the content is deleted automatically. This means that it will not store data, nor possible malware that may have been present. When the safely isolated browser is started again, everything is back to the way it was, empty.

Why is it good for security?

It is very interesting in order to be protected from possible attacks that appear on the network. For example, being protected visit a web page that may contain malware and infect our device and thus affect other programs we are using or our personal information.

A clear example is protection against zero day exploits. They are vulnerabilities that have not been corrected and that an attacker could use to send malware, steal passwords, information or in some way put the security of that computer at risk. There are threats of this type that are based on the web.

It will also be a greater peace of mind when browsing the Internet without the risk that we may be victims of an attack. For example websites that may have malicious code that is executed when we make a visit. We are not going to have the risk of this affecting our team, since everything takes place in an isolated environment.

In addition, it will be very useful in order to protect our equipment from phishing attacks. Sometimes we go to a website and click on a link and download a file that is actually malware. That will affect our system and can be a serious problem. If this happens with browser isolation, the malware will stay there, isolated.

Therefore, browser isolation allows you to reduce the attack surface and browse more securely, without compromising personal data. It is basically isolating the danger, making sure that any threat has no further path than that isolated section and does not reach the rest of the network or computer.

Tips for safe browsing

Beyond having explained what browser isolation consists of, it is important to take into account certain recommendations for safe navigation. The objective is to prevent our personal data from being compromised and to minimize the probability of malware entering.

Have the browser updated

The first thing is to mention the importance of always having the latest versions. It is essential to have the browser correctly updated and thus correct any vulnerability that may appear. You have to apply this to Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or any program you use.

For example, in Chrome, to update it you have to go to the top right menu, go to Help and click on Google Chrome Information. There it will begin to analyze what version you have installed and add a new one if it is available. You can do this periodically and make sure that you always have the latest version installed.

Use security programs

You must also have security applications installed. For example a good antivirus, such as Windows Defender, Avast or Bitdefender. These applications will help prevent the entry of malware and eliminate possible malicious files that may be on our computer.

In addition, another option is to have browser extensions that help improve security. There are many available for the main ones, such as Chrome or Firefox. Of course, you should always make sure that they are really going to contribute something positive, since the more add-ons you have installed, the more performance problems you may have.

Download only from trusted sources

In this case, it is about avoiding making the mistake of downloading documents or programs that could be dangerous. A clear example is the applications, where we can include the browser extensions themselves. You only have to download them from official and reliable sourcessince otherwise we could have problems.

If we download programs from third party sites they may have been maliciously modified. They may contain dangerous code and serve to exploit certain vulnerabilities or infect the system. This happens, for example, when we click through a link that comes to us by mail and we download a program from there.

Common sense

But perhaps most important of all is common sense. It is a bit in tune with what we mentioned about downloading only from official sources. It is essential don’t fall into the trap of hackers, such as Phishing, downloading dangerous files by email, clicking on messages that reach us through social networks, etc.

This is something that you should apply at all times and not just when browsing the Internet. You must take care of the use you give to any device on the network, always maintain a good configuration and avoid any error that could compromise security at any given time.

All in all, browser isolation is a very useful feature used in cybersecurity to protect data and the system when entering a web page. It is also essential to carry out a series of recommendations that can be very interesting to minimize security problems.