What is burnout? The syndrome suffered by Sandra Bullock

The promotion of her latest film brought with it the announcement of Sandra Bullock’s temporary retirement from acting due to burnout. This condition, which is associated with high levels of stress in the workplace, is not uncommon.

In fact, although it was only 60 years ago that it was described in the medical field, the clinical picture seems to be increasingly diagnosed. In the Netherlands, up to 15% of workers have it. And if we talk about the presence of the problem in universities, almost half of medical students suffer from it.

Sandra Bullock explained that her burnout prevented her from thinking and making the right decisions. So she decided to suspend her work until she recovers. Is a treatment possible?

The Sandra Bullock Burnout Case

When the year 2022 began, the actress promoted her latest film: The lost city. In the interviews for publicity, she clarified that she was exhausted and that she would take a few months to not participate in film work.

Although he did not specify how many months he would withdraw from acting, he hinted that he needed time to be with his family. Somehow, the schedule of the recordings did not allow him to enjoy the family.

I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off.

~Sandra Bullock~

Perhaps the most significant thing in Bullock’s statements was the description of his feelings. For her, the perception of her was that of being “burned out”, with extreme fatigue that did not allow her to understand reality. She not to the point of depersonalization, but suffering from a lack of perspective.

As he assured in later interviews, the work absorbed the other aspects of his existence. Work was everything and she was looking for new projects, even when she had her supposed breaks.

I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it.

~Sandra Bullock~

What is Sandra Bullock’s burnout syndrome?

Burnout syndrome has other names. It is also known as “burnout syndrome”, “burnout syndrome”, when literally translated, and “job fatigue syndrome”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized it as a major source of occupational health problems. To the point that he classifies it as a risk factor.

In the latest update of the international classification of diseases (ICD-11) it was included as a pathological entity in itself. So, officially, today is a disease.

To understand it, you have to think that it is a response of the organism (in body and mind) to the chronic stress that exists in work spaces. It means that the person is unable to adapt to the demands of the place where he works.

Symptoms

The lack of adaptation to chronic work stress leads to features that are characteristic of burnout. Traditionally, 3 have always been listed as the main ones:

Emotional exhaustion: extreme fatigue is the key symptom. There is no desire to do anything, not even outside the obligations of work. There is no energy for leisure or to share with the social network.

Depersonalization: the person with burnout often creates a mask or an “alternate self” to deal with the demands of the job. Therefore, their attitudes and their way of acting are far from what they were before going through the stress stage.

Reduced performance: the work environment with chronic stress is not attractive, so patients with burnout do not insist on performing well. There is no motivation and the assigned functions are not even completed.

This triad of characteristics converge towards the negative feelings that the person develops in various directions. In principle, towards his employers, his role as a professional and his colleagues.

Then the negativity spreads to non-work areas of life. Problems appear with the couple, with the children, with the social circle of friends and family.

Diagnosis

To have an accurate diagnosis of burnout syndrome, it is not enough to express it, as Sandra Bullock did. It must be a psychology or psychiatry professional who rules that the picture corresponds to job exhaustion.

For that, some scales or instruments are used that are based on questions for the patient to answer. According to the score obtained, the condition is classified as a syndrome or not, and a severity value is assigned.

There are 4 described levels of this disease:

Mild: There are diffuse signs of exhaustion, with some tiredness and, above all, obstacles to fulfilling basic obligations, such as getting up in the morning to go to work.

Moderate: when the negative reigns and the patient’s vision is tinged with suspicion towards their employers.

Serious: at this point there are harmful practices that transcend the workplace. Patients often resort to the consumption of psychoactive drugs, alcohol or recreational drugs to alleviate symptoms and sensations.

Extreme: it is the most complex and dangerous form, with suicide attempts.

What awaits Sandra Bullock in the future?

Sandra Bullock’s burnout diagnosis is a wake-up call in her professional career. It is correct that she makes the decision to move away from acting and dedicate time to other activities.

Unfortunately, not all workers can do that, as most depend on monthly income for survival. Therefore, the approach to the condition in many patients faces the complexity of not being able to separate them from the area that stresses them.

There is no specific recovery time. Therefore, we do not know when Sandra Bullock will return to acting.

If you are accompanied by professional therapy, it is likely that your response to rest will be evaluated on a regular basis. That would allow him to have an idea of ​​when she would be ready to record and produce again.

It is important that their reality serves as an example for those who go through similar sensations in their work. Addressing the problem early can prevent issues as serious as substance abuse and even suicide attempts.