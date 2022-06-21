What is “burnout”, the syndrome suffered by Sandra Bullock?

Sandra Bullock is one of the most popular and blockbuster actresses in recent years, she recently premiered “The Lost City”and had already announced that he would take a break from acting, and now, during an interview, he explained the reason why he does so.

The Oscar-winning actress told The Hollywood Reporter that you will move away from the big screen because you are very tiredexhausted, condition known as burnout either professional burnout syndrome.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so “burned out”. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it, ”she assured.

What is burnout?

According to UNAM, the burnout it is that which goes beyond simple exhaustion or being exhausted, since it also implies an attitude towards work devoid of cheer up.

the english word burnout could be translated as being “burno”, “consumed”, “thundered” or “busted”.

This term was created by the German psychoanalyst Herbert Freudenberg in 1974. In 1990 it appeared in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and a new classification was made, which came into force this 2022, citing it as Emotional Exhaustion Syndrome Associated with Chronic Work Stress. By assigning it the disease category, it makes it visible and helps to manage it efficiently.

The “syndrome”burnout” It is characterized by exhaustion, depersonalization, cynicism, and demotivation and dissatisfaction at work, which lead to poor job performance, as a consequence of prolonged stress factors both in the emotional sphere and in interpersonal relationships at work.

The syndrome refers exclusively to attitude in work performance and must be clearly differentiated from clinical depression that affects other spheres of life.

Characteristics of burnout syndrome

Emotional exhaustion, fatigue and depression

Relationship of symptoms with work activity

Predominance of these symptoms in the mental and behavioral domains over physical fatigue

Appearance of symptoms in normal people without a “psychopathological” history

Inefficiency and poor job performance

Some of the physical symptoms are:

headaches

Gastritis

Increased blood pressure and higher incidence of irritable bowel

Reduced effectiveness of the immune system

Tachycardia

Sweating, body tremor, nervous tics

Obesity and overweight

Hair loss and appearance of dandruff

irregular menstruation

Heart diseases

Teeth and jaw pressure (bruxism)

Cold hands and feet, muscle tension

diarrhea or constipation

Insomnia

Stuttering

skin changes

And some of the psychological symptoms are:

Difficult to focus

increase in errors

Less decision-making ability

memory decline

Anxiety, excessive worry, catastrophic and slow thinking

change in lifestyle

propensity to have accidents

Restlessness, fear or panic, excessive worry, irritability

Reduced sexual desire

Low self-esteem and constant mood swings that, if not treated in time, can cause depression and emotional instability.

It occurs more frequently in workers who provide services and in human relations with excessive workloads (doctors, nurses, social workers, etc.).