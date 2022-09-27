What is calisthenics, the method to train with your own body that Cristina Pedroche practices

Cristina Pedroche She is one of the most successful TV contributors on social media. Accumulate more than 2.9 million followers on your Instagram accountwhere he makes it clear what his two passions are: good food and exercise.

If there is something that is clear when seeing the publications of the Madrid woman, it is that she does not deprive herself of anything when eating, especially when it comes to the elaborations of her husband, chef David Muñoz. Nevertheless, He does not neglect his physique either and works body and mind doing yoga and calisthenics.

It is known by all that the young woman trains daily, since he shares many of his routines on the Instagram accountbecoming a fit girl, taking all her exercises very seriously.

What is calisthenics?

Calisthenics is a form of training that works the entire set of bodybuilding, in a very versatile and effective when it comes to toning and gaining muscle massall this through exercises that are done with the strength of the body itself, without the need for weights or gym machines.

“Calisthenics not only seeks a more harmonious body through physical activity, but rather seeks beauty and harmony in the movement of the body in each exercise,” says Alejo Marino, a personal trainer specializing in calisthenics, on his blog.

Thus, with calisthenics you can do what is known as basic exercises, which can be pull-ups, squats or push-ups. Likewise, it hasand static exercises in which a certain position of strength must be maintained. On the other hand, there are the dynamic exercises, including swings, spins, and jumps.