What is Cara Delevingne’s relationship with her sister like?

Among Cara Delevingne and his sister poppy there is good love. There is neither rivalry nor competitiveness between the two. However, at the media level, they give a lot to talk about. We tell you what one of them has recently declared.

Between the Delevingne sisters everything seems to flow in the best way. From the depths of her heart, or at least that’s how the eldest of the family, Poppy, has explained it; the relationship they have is very good. Precisely, she is the one who has confessed that she is far from being envious of Cara’s success.

She has even declared that she is deeply proud and has stressed that, although their relationship at the media level is disappointing, they would never fight for anything in the world.

Cara Delevingne and Poppy: the true relationship

Recently, her own Poppy has declared to _EN Magazine_e: “I’m not jealous of her, unfortunately for you” she said with a certain sarcasm. Likewise, she took the opportunity to also affirm that she always knew that her sister he was going to be a star or that at least he was going to dedicate himself to something related to the arts. And it is that, since she was a child, an undeniable talent was seen in her: “I always knew that I was going to be special”.

In the same way, she continued: “She knew all the lyrics of the songs, all the steps of the dances. She was a little actress, she used to do performances after our lunches and it was simply a gift for the eyes.”

Those who doubted what their relationshipBefore these statements there were no doubts. Of course, at the time of her, apparently, her whole family was convinced that Cara’s future was in acting, but no, it was in fashion, which was finally the sector where she began her professional life. her.

However, that modeling career for Cara was short-lived. When she was at her best, she gave up and dedicated herself to who was her first love: the cinema. For one thing, Poppy lives in London, while Cara lives in Los Angeles. Still, they both look for every opportunity to be together whenever they can.

Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy celebrating a birthday together

Recently, Cara worried her fans after starring in a confusing moment at the Van Nuys airport and generated an alert within her inner circle. It was precisely his sister eldest, Poppy, who did not hesitate to take a flight and go to be by his side amid growing concern about his erratic behavior.

Apparently, according to a close friend, Cara would be going through mental health problems. In this way, they put an end to the rumors of what their relationship.

