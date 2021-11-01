What is Cardano? A look at the ecological blockchain

What is Cardano? This blockchain project was founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson and whose ICO raised $ 62,240,000. There Cardano mainnet it was later launched in September 2017.

The goal of this blockchain platform with smart contracts is to become the backbone of a secure, decentralized and scalable financial operating system.

Let’s analyze these big words.

The blockchain trilemma

Charles Hoskinson, after leaving Ethereum, which he co-founded with Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood (founder of Polkadot) and others, decided to make another attempt at this nascent space and dedicated his experience to development of Cardano.

In his famous video “Cardano whiteboard”:

Charles presented an overview of the state of the blockchain space in 2017, with Bitcoin as a 1st Generation blockchain while Ethereum belongs to the 2nd Generation. Cardano is one 3rd Generation blockchain and aims to address the shortcomings of previous generations and address the blockchain trilemma.

As defined by CoinMarketCap:

“The blockchain trilemma is a concept coined by Vitalik Buterin that proposes a set of three main issues – decentralization, security and scalability – that developers encounter when building blockchains, eventually forcing them to sacrifice one “aspect” as a compromise to satisfy the other two “.

To give a couple of examples, either Bitcoin that Ethereum can be described as Decentralized And Safe, but without level 2 solutions, they run into Scalability problems.

There Binance Smart Chain, on the other hand, sacrificed Decentralization for Scalability.

Cardano is not immune to this trilemma, and having meticulously focused on the Safety and the Decentralization, the next Era Basho in its roadmap will focus on Scalability with level 2 solutions like the long-awaited Hydra.

Proof of Work vs Proof of Stake

A hot topic in the crypto space is the environmental consequences of blockchains that use the consensus mechanism Proof of Work (PoW) required for block production and validation.

In addition tohigh electricity consumption, which exceeds that of the Poland for Bitcoin and that ofAustria for Ethereum on an annual basis, these two blockchains also produce staggering amounts of electronic waste, with Bitcoin generating 25,060 tons per year, comparable to IT waste from Holland. This is caused by the mining farms that very often replace the burnt implants. Data from Digiconomist.

Otherwise, with its consent mechanism Proof of Stake (PoS), Cardano’s network does not depend on processing power for block validation. What is required is one stable internet connection it’s enough ADA in staking to produce blocks. There are also some SPOs that operate their stake pools on a Raspberry Pi, consuming about 5 Watts of energy.

This is why Cardano is often referred to as an eco-friendly blockchain ecosystem.

So instead of miner like in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the network is secured by, at the time of writing, nearly 3000 Stake Pool Operator (SPO), which by engaging their ADAs and receiving delegation from ADA holders, participate in a lottery to produce blocks, allowing delegators to receive an annual Return on ADA (ROA) of 4-5%.

The peer-review approach

Another thing that distinguishes Cardano is his scientific modus operandi with peer review.

There are three main entities who work on the growth and development of this blockchain ecosystem:

IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong) is one of the preeminent blockchain infrastructure research and engineering companies in the world. They are a fully decentralized remote work organization committed to the highest principles of academic rigor and evidence-based software development.

(Input Output Hong Kong) is one of the preeminent blockchain infrastructure research and engineering companies in the world. They are a fully decentralized remote work organization committed to the highest principles of academic rigor and evidence-based software development. Cardano Foundation is an independent non-profit organization based in Switzerland that oversees and monitors the advancement of Cardano. It sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and business standards, and enabling the Cardano community to leverage protocols to solve everyday problems.

is an independent non-profit organization based in Switzerland that oversees and monitors the advancement of Cardano. It sets the direction for decentralized economic empowerment, working with regulators in different jurisdictions to shape blockchain legislation and business standards, and enabling the Cardano community to leverage protocols to solve everyday problems. EMURGO is a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, businesses and governments. EMURGO develops enterprise-grade applications, builds tools for developers, invests in startups and provides blockchain training.

IOHK (soon renamed I G – Input Output Global) states on their website:

“IOHK Research’s vision is to be a leading institution in the academic study of fintech blockchain infrastructure. We are establishing a reputation for addressing difficult research questions and for building a solid foundation in the fintech blockchain infrastructure industry. “

Many critics of Cardano refer to his slow progress, however, this is the price you pay to go through the peer review process and publish scientific papers. Cardano’s philosophy is based on taking your time and making sure everything is working properly before implement solutions that manage huge amounts of value and personal data.

Here is an analogy involving Ethereum and which often circulates within the Cardano community:

“Updating Ethereum is like trying to fix an airplane that has already taken off, it is extremely difficult and dangerous. Cardano developers, on the other hand, have worked hard for years to make sure that prior to take-off, the infrastructure was demonstrably secure and, most importantly, upgradeable in the future ”.

To conclude

Only time will tell if Cardano or some other blockchain will dominate the crypto space, however what it is more realistic is that we will have an “internet of blockchains”, and the developers behind Cardano are well aware of this. This is evidenced by their effort to create an NFT bridge with Ethereum and the ERC-20 Converter.

L’interoperability and the cooperation among blockchains are essential. After all, the common goal is di create an economic system that anyone can access anywhere, allowing those without access to banking services to start building one financial reputation free from intermediaries, which have repeatedly disappointed us throughout history.