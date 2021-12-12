what is causing their share price to plummet

Who is investing in is not doing well cryptocurrencies, especially if the recent purchases were made just before their disastrous fall to the bottom when Bitcoin and Ethereum have dragged all of them with them. Obviously try to understand the causes certain of this event, given their extreme volatility, it is an almost titanic undertaking. However, there are some elements that, almost certainly, have contributed to this damage. So let’s find out what is causing the price of cryptocurrencies to collapse, in particular Bitcoin and Ethereum, and see if it can be a good time to invest.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse, dragging many cryptocurrencies

Black moment for the cryptocurrencies who are feeling the blow of the recent collapse sudden of Bitcoin which overall lost about 11%. Quotations down also for Ethereum which follows the queen of crypto freewheeling by scoring less than 8%. The price of Dogecoin also dropped significantly to more than 4% and Shiba Inu, slightly higher, lost just over 2%. In short, we could mention as many, but in the end the negative sign would be there for all.

What could be the triggers for this sudden collapse? Because Bitcoin, after almost reaching its all-time high, did it plummet again leaving everyone speechless? An initial answer was given by the analyst Matthew Dibb who in his recent speech stated:

“They are missing news and it is pure selling of spot and some short selling additions. Outside of this, there is no significant news“.

Obviously, there is no significant last-minute news. But two other elements helped cryptocurrencies to collapse disastrously in these days. The first concerns precisely the restrictions of the China against Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies. Beijing confirmed its intention to stop the mining and therefore to eliminate digital currencies from their nation.

The last aspect instead concerns the dollar which is gaining more and more strength both in spite of the other legal currencies, and against the cryptocurrencies. This combined withinflation rampant could lead investors to slow down their trading operations. We also remind you that according to Goldman Sachs Bitcoin would be a modern hedge against inflation and cryptocurrencies the gold of the poor.