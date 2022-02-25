What is celebrated, saints and what happened on a day like today?

ephemeris
You will be surprised to know that on a day like today, but in 1975, Álvaro Morte was born, who gave life to “The Professor” from “La Casa de Papel”. Discover the most important ephemeris of this February 23, the saint that is celebrated, the corresponding zodiac sign and what happened on a day like today around the world. Is it a celebrity’s birthday?
Knowing these data will make you a much more interesting person. In addition, the most important historical events of the calendar of Mexico and the world, will allow you to understand more about the present in which we live. While the ephemeris are the ideal way to be informed about the characters They played a major role in the development of life as we know it.
What is celebrated on February 23?
- Day of the Expert and Industrial Technician in Venezuela
- First day of Carnival.
What saints are celebrated today 23 of February?
- Saint Polycarp of Smyrna
- Santa Marta of Astorga
- Saint Sirenus or Synerius of Sirmium
- Saint Milburga of Wenlock
- Saint Willigiso of Mainz
- Saint John of Stilo
Horoscope: What zodiac sign is a person who was born on February 23?
To those born between February 19 and March 20 they correspond to the zodiac sign Pisces at Horoscopethe twelfth sign of the zodiac, of the water element.
Those born under the sign of Pisces are friendly, empathic, with a calm and relaxed character.
Events of February 23: What happened on a day like today?
- 1455: Johannes Gutenberg prints the first Bible on a printing press.
- 1775: The Barber of Seville, by Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris.
- 1886: Charles Martin Hall develops a system to obtain aluminum, a metal that until then was considered semi-precious, since the way to isolate it from its components was unknown.
- 1913: in Santander, Spain, the Real Racing Club de Santander is founded.
- 1914: Jules Massenet’s opera Cleopatra premieres in Monte Carlo.
- 1928: A large student demonstration takes place in Mexico against US intervention in Nicaragua.
- 1938: American boxer Joe Louis is again proclaimed world heavyweight champion in New York, defeating Nathan Mann by knockout in the third round.
- 1958: in Cuba, rebels led by Fidel Castro kidnap Argentine driver Juan Manuel Fangio, a five-time world champion. They will release him 28 hours later.
- 1993: the OAS countries sign the Declaration of Cartagena de Indias, which calls for educating the people for democracy.
- 2003: The British Film Academy awards two BAFTA Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film) to Pedro Almodóvar for Talk to Her.
- 2004: Colombian writer Laura Restrepo wins the Alfaguara Novel Prize with her novel Delirio.
Celebrities whose birthdays are on February 23
-
Dakota FanningAmerican actress and model, ranks at number ten on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Child Stars of All Time – Born February 23, 1994 (age 28)
-
Alvaro MorteSpanish actor, known mainly for his role as Sergio Marquina “El Professor” in La casa de papel – He was born on February 23, 1975 (age 47 years)
-
Emily BluntBritish-American actress, winner of a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Film Award – Born February 23, 1983 (age 39)
-
René Pérez Joglar, known by his stage name ResidentePuerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, urban music producer, and philanthropist from the band Calle 13 – Born February 23, 1978 (age 44)
Athletes who were born on February 23
- 1981 – Gareth Barry, British footballer
- 1981 – Raphael Botti, Brazilian soccer player.
- 1983 – Mido, Egyptian footballer
- 1988 – Nicolás Gaitán, Argentine soccer player.
- 1991 – Igor Levchenko, Ukrainian footballer
- 1992 – Kiriakos Papadopulos, Greek footballer
- 1992 – Casemiro, Brazilian soccer player.
- 1993 – Tim Parker, American soccer player
- 1994 – Lucas Pouille, French tennis player
- 1994 – Farshid Esmaeili, Iranian footballer
- 1995 – Andrew Wiggins, Canadian basketball player
- 1997 – Erick Aguirre, Mexican soccer player.
Who else was born on February 23?
- 1889 – Victor Fleming, American filmmaker (d. 1949)
- 1929 – Queta Lavat, Mexican actress.
- 1938 – Paul Morrissey, American filmmaker
- 1960 – Naruhito, 126th Emperor of Japan.
- 1983 – Emily Blunt, British actress
- 1986 – Skylar Gray, American singer
- 1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress
Who passed away on 23 february?
- 1848 – John Quincy Adams, sixth US president (b. 1767).
- 1965 – Skinny Stan Laurel, American comic actor (b. 1890)
- 1973 – Dickinson W. Richards, American physician, 1956 Nobel Laureate in Medicine (b. 1895).
- 1995 – Melvin Franklin, American bassist for the band The Temptations (b. 1942)
- 1997 – Tony Williams, American drummer (b. 1945)
- 2003 – Christopher Hill, British historian (b. 1912)
- 2004 – Don Cornell, American singer (b. 1919)
- 2006 – Telmo Zarraonaindía, Zarra, Spanish footballer (b. 1921).
- 2019 – Katherine Helmond, American actress (b. 1929)