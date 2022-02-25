What is celebrated, saints and what happened on a day like today?

You will be surprised to know that on a day like today, but in 1975, Álvaro Morte was born, who gave life to “The Professor” from “La Casa de Papel”. Discover the most important ephemeris of this February 23, the saint that is celebrated, the corresponding zodiac sign and what happened on a day like today around the world. Is it a celebrity’s birthday?

Discover what happened on a day like today february 23Whether it was a couple of years ago, decades or centuries ago. Besides of saintlythe births, celebrity birthdaySigns of the zodiac and deaths. You will be surprised to know that a day like today, but in 1975, was born Alvaro Mortewho gave life to “The Professor” from “The Money Heist“.

Knowing these data will make you a much more interesting person. In addition, the most important historical events of the calendar of Mexico and the world, will allow you to understand more about the present in which we live. While the ephemeris are the ideal way to be informed about the characters They played a major role in the development of life as we know it.

What is celebrated on February 23?

Day of the Expert and Industrial Technician in Venezuela

First day of Carnival.

What saints are celebrated today 23 of February?

Saint Polycarp of Smyrna

Santa Marta of Astorga

Saint Sirenus or Synerius of Sirmium

Saint Milburga of Wenlock

Saint Willigiso of Mainz

Saint John of Stilo

Horoscope: What zodiac sign is a person who was born on February 23?

To those born between February 19 and March 20 they correspond to the zodiac sign Pisces at Horoscopethe twelfth sign of the zodiac, of the water element.

Those born under the sign of Aquarius are friendly, empathic, with a calm and relaxed character.

Events of February 23: What happened on a day like today?

1455: Johannes Gutenberg prints the first Bible on a printing press.

1775: The Barber of Seville, by Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris.

1886: Charles Martin Hall develops a system to obtain aluminum, a metal that until then was considered semi-precious, since the way to isolate it from its components was unknown.

1913: in Santander, Spain, the Real Racing Club de Santander is founded.

1914: Jules Massenet’s opera Cleopatra premieres in Monte Carlo.

1928: A large student demonstration takes place in Mexico against US intervention in Nicaragua.

1938: American boxer Joe Louis is again proclaimed world heavyweight champion in New York, defeating Nathan Mann by knockout in the third round.

1958: in Cuba, rebels led by Fidel Castro kidnap Argentine driver Juan Manuel Fangio, a five-time world champion. They will release him 28 hours later.

1993: the OAS countries sign the Declaration of Cartagena de Indias, which calls for educating the people for democracy.

2003: The British Film Academy awards two BAFTA Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film) to Pedro Almodóvar for Talk to Her.

2004: Colombian writer Laura Restrepo wins the Alfaguara Novel Prize with her novel Delirio.

Celebrities whose birthdays are on February 23

Dakota Fanning American actress and model, ranks at number ten on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Child Stars of All Time – Born February 23, 1994 (age 28)

Alvaro Morte Spanish actor, known mainly for his role as Sergio Marquina “El Professor” in La casa de papel – He was born on February 23, 1975 (age 47 years)

Emily Blunt British-American actress, winner of a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Film Award – Born February 23, 1983 (age 39)

René Pérez Joglar, known by his stage name Residente Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, urban music producer, and philanthropist from the band Calle 13 – Born February 23, 1978 (age 44)

Athletes who were born on February 23

1981 – Gareth Barry, British footballer

1981 – Raphael Botti, Brazilian soccer player.

1983 – Mido, Egyptian footballer

1988 – Nicolás Gaitán, Argentine soccer player.

1991 – Igor Levchenko, Ukrainian footballer

1992 – Kiriakos Papadopulos, Greek footballer

1981 – Gareth Barry, British footballer

1981 – Raphael Botti, Brazilian soccer player.

1983 – Mido, Egyptian footballer

1988 – Nicolás Gaitán, Argentine soccer player.

1991 – Igor Levchenko, Ukrainian footballer

1992 – Kiriakos Papadopulos, Greek footballer

1992 – Casemiro, Brazilian soccer player.

1993 – Tim Parker, American soccer player

1994 – Lucas Pouille, French tennis player

1994 – Farshid Esmaeili, Iranian footballer

1995 – Andrew Wiggins, Canadian basketball player

1997 – Erick Aguirre, Mexican soccer player.

Who else was born on February 23?

1889 – Victor Fleming, American filmmaker (d. 1949)

1929 – Queta Lavat, Mexican actress.

1938 – Paul Morrissey, American filmmaker

1960 – Naruhito, 126th Emperor of Japan.

1978: Residente (René Pérez Joglar), Puerto Rican musician, from the band Calle 13.

1983 – Emily Blunt, British actress

1986 – Skylar Gray, American singer

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress

Who passed away on 23 february?