What is Chris Evans doing with a mustache?

Chris Evans took a break from superhero movies and jumped into the more traditional thriller. The actor who played “Captain America” made a change of look for the movie “The invisible agent” in which he shares credits with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

The actor shared an undated photo of himself before filming began for the Netflix movie with a full mustache and an undated later photo after filming ended showing him returned to his usual clean-shaven look..

“The Invisible Agent” (“They Gray Man”) is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, and the adaptation set a new record for cost of production for the streaming giant.

The film, which has a budget of 200 million dollarsmaking it the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made, centers on “Court Gentry” (Ryan Gosling), a CIA black ops mercenary who unwittingly uncovers some of the deepest, darkest secrets from the agency.

Netflix will give the film a limited theatrical release on July 15, before hitting the streaming service on July 22.

Evans also has another highly anticipated summer movie, “Lightyear,” where he voices the title character, opening in theaters June 17. He is currently filming “Ghosted” with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan.