What is commemorated in Mexico and why is it celebrated in the United States? – The financial

One of the most important dates in the history of Mexico is May 5, and although it does not have the same degree of celebrations as those referring to national independence on September 15, it is a day that commemorates a historic battle in the country.

On this date the Battle of Puebla is celebratedan armed combat between the armies of the Mexican Republic and the Second French Empire, which occurred in 1862, the year in which Mexico suffered its second French intervention.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), this combat was of great importance for the country, since the French army was defeated despite the fact that the Mexican army was “inferior” and less expert.

At that time, Mexico was governed by Benito Juárez, and in command of the army was General Ignacio Zaragozawho died months after the Battle of Puebla.

How was the Battle of Puebla on May 5?

According to the National Institute of Historical Studies of the Revolutions of Mexico (INEHRM), the battle began on the morning of May 5 and ended on the night of the same day. After an intense conflict, the French army fled to Veracruz.

“The reasons for the victory of May 5, 1862 remained rooted in the vast national territory, after the itinerancy of the government of President Benito Juárez, the second French intervention and the imposition of the second empire, and They showed that the unity of the Mexicans, together with courage, perseverance and confidence, prevailed over the French invaderfinally defeated by the republican resistance on the hill of Las Campanas, Querétaro, in 1867″, indicates the INEHRM.

Why is May 5 celebrated more in the United States than in Mexico?

A recurring theme on social networks is the fact that apparently In the United States, May 5 is given greater visibility than in Mexico.. In a colloquial way, people point that out and claim that the maximum Mexican celebration is on September 15 and 16.

Behind all this there is a background: five years after the Battle of Puebla, a group of Mexicans celebrated that victory in Texaswhich was the place where Zaragoza was born in 1829. From that year on, the celebration became symbolic for Mexicans who lived under the oppression of foreigners, considering that Texas was annexed to the United States years after the combat.

According to UNAM, other Latinos living in the United States they began to celebrate May 5 in a symbolic way and became popular in migrant communities. In 1930, the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles held a celebration of this date, which gave it official status in the United Statesand since then it has become a celebration that broke the Mexican borders.

For this reason, May 5 goes beyond the Battle of Pueblasince, as UNAM explains, “it has become a cultural festival that celebrates both Mexicans and Latinos in the United States, which has made it an even more important date than Independence Day”.