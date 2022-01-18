what is convenient in 2022 if you are a company or a natural person

Who

The facades bonus, extended until 31 December 2022 by the 2022 Budget Law (Article 1, c. 39, Law No. 234/2021), is due to all resident and non-resident taxpayers, even if they have business income , who own, for any reason, the property subject to intervention.

In particular, the deduction can be used by:

– natural persons, including exhibitors of arts and professions;

– taxpayers who earn business income (individuals, partnerships, corporations);

– associations between professionals;

– entities public and private individuals who do not carry out commercial activities;

– simple societies.

The bonus is up to:

– to the owners of the buildings on which the interventions are carried out

– to the naked owners oi holders of other real right of enjoyment on the property (usufruct, use, dwelling or surface);

– to the subjects who hold the property on the basis of a lease, including financial, or loan agreement, duly registered, in possession of the owner’s consent to carry out the work;

– to family members cohabiting with the owner or holder of the property (spouse, member of the civil union, relatives within the third degree and relatives within the second degree);

– to the cohabiting in fact pursuant to law no. 76/2016;

– to the promissary purchaser of the property subject to intervention placed in possession, provided that a preliminary contract for the sale of the duly registered property has been stipulated;

– to those who execute i you work on your own limited to the purchase costs of the materials used.

What

The expenses incurred relating to interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration from the external facade, built on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or on existing real estate units of any cadastral category, including instrumental, patrimonial or commodity ones, located in zone A or B. pursuant to the decree of the Minister of Public Works 2 April 1968, n. 1444, or in areas similar to these on the basis of regional legislation and municipal building regulations.

The deduction is due for interventions of:

– external cleaning and painting of vertical opaque surfaces;

– interventions on balconies, ornaments, friezes, including the reconstruction of the flooring and the renewal of the parapets;

– interventions on the opaque vertical structures of the facade which are influential from a thermal point of view or which affect more than 10% of the plaster of the total gross dispersing surface of the building. In this case the intervention must comply with the requirements of the decree of the Minister of Economic Development of 26 June 2015 and the limit values ​​of thermal transmittance established, for interventions with work start date starting from 6 October 2020, from Table 1 of the Annex And of the Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020;

– interventions on the sheet metal work and on the plant parts to be arranged for the urban decoration (limited to those insistent on the opaque parts of the facades).

The interventions must concern the visible external envelope of the building, i.e. both on the front, front and main part of the building, and on the other sides of the building (entire external perimeter).

The internal facades or those facing courtyards are excluded, unless they are visible from the street or public land.

The deduction is also due for:

– expenses incurred for the purchase of materials (even if the work is carried out on its own), the design and other related professional services, however required by the type of work (for example, the carrying out of appraisals and inspections, the issue of the energy performance certificate, the expenses for construction management and safety coordination);

– any other costs strictly connected the implementation of the interventions (for example, the costs relating to the installation of scaffolding, the disposal of materials removed to carry out the work, the value added tax if the conditions for the deduction, stamp duty and fees paid are not met for the request for building permits, the tax for the occupation of public land paid by the taxpayer in order to have access to the insistent space on the public area necessary for the execution of the works).

As

For expenses incurred in 2022, the deduction due is equal to 60%.

There is neither a maximum deduction limit nor a maximum allowable expense limit.

For the correct application of the date of incurring the expense:

– the natural persons, exhibitors of arts or professions and non-commercial entities must refer to the actual payment date (cash criterion);

– the sole proprietorships, companies and, in general, commercial entities, must refer to the date of completion of the service (criterion of competence), regardless of the date of payment. These subjects are exempt from the obligation to pay by bank or postal transfer. In this case, proof of expenses may consist of other suitable documentation.

Caution For subjects who apply the cash criterion, payment of the entire expense by December 31, 2021, regardless of the state of completion of the planned works, allows you to benefit from the facades al bonus 90%, rate expected in 2021.

When

The facades bonus can be used in the form of a tax deduction, in the tax return, and must be divided into 10 constant annual installments of the same amount to be deducted in the year of incurring the expenses and in subsequent ones.

For expenses incurred in 2020, 2021 and 2022 it is possible:

– it discount on invoice;

– the credit assignment.

Caution For energy efficiency interventions (those influencing from a thermal point of view or affecting more than 10% of the plaster of the total gross dispersing surface of the building), the “Intervention description sheet” drawn up by a qualified technician (engineer, architect, surveyor or expert registered in their professional register). The submission must be made within 90 days from the date of completion of the works or testing of the works, exclusively through the Ecobonus2021 portal. Failure to make the communication does not allow the use of the bonus (Agenzia delle Entrate, circular no. 2 / E / 2020).

Calculate your savings

CASE 1: INDIVIDUAL

Savings%

It is assumed that Mr. Rossi in January 2022 repainted the external facade of a building he owned located in zone A, for an amount of 34,000 euros (VAT included).

If the entire expense has been paid by 31 December 2021, the facades bonus is due to the extent of 90%, while, if the expense is paid in 2022, the deduction is due to the extent of 60%.

Total cost of intervention Deduction due % savings 34,000 euros Full expense paid by 31 December 2021: 30,600 euros (34,000×90%) 90% Full expense paid in 2022: 20,400 euros (34,000×60%) 60%

CASE 2: COMPANY

Savings%

Let’s assume that the Alfa company in January 2022 will repaint the external facade of its own building located in zone B, for a work amount of 62,000 euros (+ VAT).

For companies, the accrual principle applies and, therefore, it is possible to benefit from the deduction on the entire expense 60%.

The bonus due, therefore, is equal to 37,200 euros (62.000×60%).

Total cost of intervention Deduction due % savings 62,000 euros 37,200 euros 60%

