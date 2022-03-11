What is crypto clipping, why it puts cryptocurrency wallets at risk

Crypto clipping is a type of cyber attack that targets cryptocurrencies (REUTERS / Given Ruvic)

It is known as crypto clipping to theft of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins and others, during transactions by using a malware which replaces the actual recipient’s digital wallet address with the attacker’s wallet address.

At the end of last year, a new variant of the Phorpiex malware, called Twitz, was discovered, which is designed for the theft of cryptocurrencies at the transaction stage. In Telegram channels or some dark web markets, this type of malware is sold to perform cyber scams.

This variant has been distributed mainly through phishingie phishing techniques that seek to trick users into believing that they are entering a legitimate site and thus obtain their credentials, according to reports from Eset.

In December 2021, researchers from that cybersecurity company detected the new variant of Phorpiex designed for the theft of cryptocurrencies during the transfer stage, but apparently the previous versions did not include this technique.

Phorpiex, also known as Trik, is a botnet that was first identified in 2010 and consists of a computer worm which is used to send massive spam, or to download malicious code on the victims’ computers, and even to carry out DDoS attacks.

A botnet is a network of bots or robots, which run autonomously and automatically. The cybercriminal behind a botnet can handle all infected computers remotely. This type of technology is used to orchestrate massive attacks.

A growth of new samples of Phorpiex has been identified during the last six months in Latin America, particularly in Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru. So this is far from being a problem that has been solved. Hence, it is important to understand what it is and take precautions

“That botnet was responsible for one of the largest campaigns in sextortion during the year 2019. It consisted of an email in which the victim was told that her computer had been infected and that she had been filmed visiting adult sites. For this reason, if he did not pay an amount between 300 and 5,000 dollars in bitcoins, the extortionists threatened to send their contacts a video visiting the sites”, highlights Sol González, Computer Security Researcher at Eset, in the released statement. .

Expert recommendations to avoid falling victim to crypto clipping malware:

1. Before making transactions of significant amounts of cryptocurrencies, it is better to carry out a test transaction for a small amount.

2. Verify the virtual wallet address at the time of the transaction, since in this way the user will be able to detect if the address was replaced by copying and pasting.

3. Do not open email attachments that come from recipients you do not know, or even when it comes to acquaintances, it is advisable to first verify that it is a genuine shipment.

4. Do not install any software that is not downloaded from official sources.

5. Have a security solution installed on the computer.

