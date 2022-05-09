What is “crypto winter” and why bitcoin has lost half its value in 6 months

Cecilia Barria

The price of bitcoin has fallen by nearly half since its peak in November.

When things are going well, investors are said in financial jargon to be “risk-appetizing.”

But when the global economy is going through a difficult time, like now, big capital prefers to take refuge in safer investments.

Well, nowadays diners don’t feel like trying exotic dishes and are asking the waiter to bring a more traditional menu to the table.

Since there is no risk appetite, cryptocurrencies are the first to lose their value because it is not stable, which is known as high volatility.

More and more experts are warning about the possibility that the world is on the verge of a “crypto winter”, a concept used among investors to refer to a sustained decline in the price of digital currencies.

Since the beginning of this year, many have been warning about the arrival of black clouds on the horizon.

One of them, David Marcus, an American entrepreneur, former head of the cryptocurrency sector at Facebook and former president of Paypal, gave signs in January that the cold had arrived.

“It is during crypto winters that the best entrepreneurs build the best companies,” Marcus said.

This Monday bitcoin, the largest of the cryptocurrencies by its market value, turned on the alert by suffering a sharp drop that led it to accumulate a loss of half its value in the last six months.

From an all-time high near $68,000 per bitcoin in November, it has plummeted to $33,000.

The fall of the main electronic currency dragged down the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which in this half-dark year has lost around US$1 billion as a whole.

Why did bitcoin crash?

“Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset, even though there are people who expect the price to rise in the long term and become a refuge asset,” says José Francisco López, content director at Economipedia.

When the stock markets fall, he tells BBC Mundo, “investors prefer to get rid of the most volatile assets.”

On Wall Street, the shares of technology companies grouped in the Nasdaq index have fallen, “following a correlation with the fall of bitcoin,” explains Diego Mora, senior analyst at the XTB consultancy.

This happens because both digital currencies and the shares of technology companies have served investors “to look for easy money.”

But ever since the US Federal Reserve (Fed) began raise interest ratesthere is a greater interest among investors in seeking safer assets, such as Treasury bonds or the dollar.

“In these circumstances, people sell their riskiest assets,” explains Mora.

Even more so, when the perspectives indicate that interest rates will continue to rise in different parts of the world to control inflation.

In addition to the rise in interest rates (which last week included large economies such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada), other factors are added that help increase uncertainty about the direction of the economy, such as the confinements in Shanghai due to the covid-19 and the geopolitical tension over the war in Ukraine.

Where does the concept of crypto winter come from?

When the price of cryptocurrencies cools down and falls steadily for several months, experts speak of a crypto winter.

The concept refers to what happened in 2018, when bitcoin fell as much as 80% from all-time highs.

The crash sowed panic in the cryptocurrency market and caused the vast majority of digital currencies to plummet in unison.

It was not until mid-2019 that the crypto markets showed signs of recovery, fueled by record investment by traditional institutions such as banks and large investment funds.