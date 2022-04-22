What is currently influencing its price?

The price of bitcoin (BTC) suffered a sharp drop, trading below USD 40,000. A figure that he had not stepped on for more than a week and that he seemed to leave behind after reaching almost USD 43,000 the day before.

The present fall of bitcoin correlates with decline in Nasdaq stocks. A movement that means that investors have preferred to sell their assets, either to protect themselves or take profits. Something that seems to have been influenced by the comments of Jerome Powell, the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), who declared that interest rates in the country should be made “more quickly”.

Bitcoin’s previous price drop below $40,000 also came just after the Fed announced tighter monetary policy with higher interest rates. This suggests that the investors of bitcoin and other risky assets are sensitive to US economic decisions. However, there are specialists who defend that this is not the real reason.

Advertising

Analyst Tom Dunleavy argues that in financial markets and especially cryptocurrencies, it is very difficult to pinpoint the cause of a sell-off. It’s usually a confluence of circumstances, coupled with the fact that Americans may be selling BTC to pay their taxes.

This is also the opinion of the specialist Carlos Maslatón, who considers that the sale action is motivated by personal reasons of each investor. Perhaps to take profits or avoid losses on the rise to almost $43,000 just before the drop.

Bitcoin pulls back to lower prices of $40,000 after rallying to almost $43,000. Source: Investing.

“Since there is no appetite for risk, there would be no new demand for bitcoin,” believes a specialist

In communication with CriptoNoticias, the trader Eduardo Gavotti commented that the statements of the president of the Federal Reserve have implied that the next increases in interest rates would be stronger than the previous ones. That, coupled with the change in liquidity levels once they start downsizing their balance, is sending markets down.

Advertising

Above all, he explained that is affecting those that are considered “risk on”, that is, they tend to rise when there is an appetite for risk, such as bitcoin. This occurs when people seek stability in the face of an economic crisis, so they turn instead to valuable assets. The main cryptocurrency has been behaving like a risky asset in recent months, the trader said. Therefore, it has had the same performance in terms of direction as the stock markets.

“With no risk appetite, there would be no new demand for bitcoin and in many cases there would be selling pressures. Above all, in cases where it has been invested with leverage via futures contracts. Eduardo Gavotti, bitcoin trader.

Despite this, Gavotti considers that the fall of bitcoin is “zero” related to the economic measures of the United States. What is behind these statements by the Federal Reserve is global inflation that does not seem to let up, he declared.

According to his perspective, the price of BTC is being affected by the dynamics of the markets in general that are looking for definition with each other. He precisely indicated that we are in a bear market rally, that is, an upward correction in a bearish environment. Given this situation, he estimates that bitcoin could experience greater falls this quarter, although not in a straight line.