FAMOUS New York Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter has announced he is stepping down as CEO and major shareholder of the Miami Marlins.

Jeter made the announcement on February 28, 2022, saying that he had joined the franchise to turn the team around and that he believed they had succeeded.

Who is Derek Jeter?

Jeter is a former American professional baseball shortstop for the New York Yankees and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 8, 2021.

Jeter, 47, spent his career with the New York team and received the honor during the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum induction ceremony along with other members of the 2020 class, Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons.

He helped the Yankees win the World Series five different times and became team captain in 2003.

Jeter was selected to several American League (AL) All-Star teams, was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits, and finished his career sixth in Major League history.

What is Derek Jeter’s net worth?

After all the accomplishments of his baseball career, Jeter was chosen to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He has won several additional accolades, including five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and a Roberto Clemente Award.

His successful career playing for the Yankees was complemented by his celebrity status and appearances in national ad campaigns for Nike, Gatorade, Ford and more.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Jeter is worth $200 million. She noted that her salary is $30 million.

Additionally, the site reported that Jeter earned $265 million during his baseball playing career and earned at least $150 million from endorsements.

Why did Derek Jeter resign as CEO of the Miami Marlins?

Derek Jeter took over as CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017 in an effort to strengthen the team.

In a statement released Monday, Feb. 28, Jeter said the Marlins’ “vision for the future of the franchise is different from the one I signed on to lead.”

He added: “We had a vision five years ago to change the Marlins franchise, and as CEO, I am proud to put my name and reputation on the line to bring our plan to life.

“Through hard work, trust and responsibility, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”

Since Jeter acquired the Marlins, they fell to last place in the MLB in 2018 and have held that position ever since.

Shortly after Jeter joined the team as CEO, the team traded its franchise player Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees.

Despite his apparent disappointment in the team’s prospects, Jeter said, “My family and I want to thank our amazing staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players and the greater Miami community for hosting us with the open arms and make us feel at home.

“The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Is Deter Jeter married?

Jeter married model Hannah Davis in July 2016 and the couple have since welcomed two daughters together.

Their first child, Bella Raine Jeter, was born in August 2017, and their second, Story Gray Jeter, was born in January 2019.

Before Jeter and Davis started dating, the baseball star was also dating or was rumored to be dating Mariah Carey, Adriana Lima, Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly.