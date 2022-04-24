What is Disney Home Rule in Florida and why is it going away? | news today

Under Florida state law, if the special district is dissolved, its assets and debts will be transferred to the local governments surrounding that territory. Photo: Courtesy Disney Destinations – Matt Stroshane

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantissigned a law this Friday to eliminate the statute that allows the entertainment giant Disney act as a local government in the area where you set up your amusement park in Orlando. This legislative change, approved by the Parliament state this week, is a consequence of a dispute between the Republican leader and the company in recent weeks.

DeSantis passed a law in March that prohibits teaching issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. That decision, which is part of a cultural battle waged by Republican leaders in the United States, did not elicit an immediate reaction from Disney.

However, the numerous criticisms received by the company, which employs more than 75,000 people in Florida, led its executive director, Bob Chapek, condemn the educational law and suspend donations to state politicians. Those remarks rankled DeSantis and prompted the swift approval of Disney’s withdrawal of special status, which will take effect in June 2023.

“They are a company based in Burbank, California, and they are pooling their economic power to attack the fathers of my state. We see it as a provocation, and we are going to fight against it, ”the governor declared about Disney when signing this law, according to NBC.

The special district of Disney, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, it was approved in 1967 by Floridian congressmen to facilitate the construction of the park Mundo de Walt Disney near Orlando. Said park extends over an area of ​​100 km2 and includes two cities and land in the counties of Orange Y osceola, in the center of the state.

Under that agreement, Disney runs that district as if it were a local government, collecting taxes and guaranteeing essential public services such as garbage collection, water treatment, etc. The decision to annul this special status has raised questions about the future of the area where the amusement park is located.

Under state law, if the special district is dissolved, its assets and debts will be transferred to the local governments surrounding that territory. “It could pass 2,000 million dollars of debt from Disney to the taxpayers” of Orange and Osceola, the state Democratic senator warned on Wednesday Linda Stewart.

